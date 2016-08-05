NEW YORK, Aug 5 (IFR) - S&P rated a landmark CMBS deal that
priced this week as the ratings agency came in from the cold
following a two-year hiatus after allegations it misled
investors.
The company had been locked out of rating conduit commercial
mortgage bond deals since June 2014, first by getting shunned in
the marketplace and then formally with a one-year SEC ban.
Though the agency never admitted wrongdoing, it paid a
US$77m fine and was barred from rating so-called conduit deals -
the most lucrative part of the CMBS space - until January 2016.
But it returned with a bang this week as one of four
agencies hired to rate the groundbreaking "skin in the game"
deal aimed at meeting new post-crisis, risk-retention rules.
It was the first deal packaging dozens of loans on hotels,
malls, office buildings and other commercial property types that
S&P had rated in more than two years.
Lenders who offer this popular form of property finance are
called "conduits" because their loans are quickly whisked into
bond deals instead of being kept on their books.
The CMBS, priced on Thursday by Wells Fargo, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, securitized a pool of
US$870.6m commercial property loans.
S&P declined on Friday to discuss how its return to rating
conduit CMBS deals might affect its market share.
When the ban was imposed in January 2015, SEC enforcement
director Andrew Ceresney said "race-to-the-bottom behavior"
persisted at rating agencies even after the financial crisis.
Even before the ban came into effect, the company had been
struggling to garner much new business in the conduit space.
In 2011 it abruptly pulled its ratings from a US$1.5bn
Goldman and Citigroup conduit deal, and then overhauled its
ratings model in mid-2012.
The SEC accused S&P of publishing a false and misleading
"sales pitch" touting the strength of its revamped 2012
criteria, while allegedly lowering its standards to drum up more
revenue.
UPHILL BATTLE
Thursday's deal came as regulators look to better align Wall
Street banks that sell CMBS with investors who buy these
securities.
But the sector is struggling to generate business while
clamping down on risks that, nearly a decade ago, helped spur
the global meltdown - and brought CMBS financing to its knees.
"Clearly, S&P hasn't been on a lot of deals as our criteria
standards require a combination of pool diversity and reasonable
underwriter leverage," Darrell Wheeler, a CMBS veteran and now
S&P's global head of structured finance research, told IFR.
S&P said in a June report that it had reviewed, but was not
hired to rate, 13 conduit deals in 2016.
It pointed to credit metrics that have deteriorated
significantly between 2013 and 2016, and leverage that has
increased to 92.9% from 85.5%.
Moody's Investors Service, Fitch Ratings and Kroll Bond
Rating Agency were also hired to rate the new risk-retention
transaction.
But unlike before the crisis, when investors received a few
brief pages outlining a new transaction, this week's deal came
with a 350 total pages of details from the four agencies.
"We have our own internal models to determine ratings," said
one portfolio manager.
"But I do look through pre-sale for color on the
pool and on the top ten loans [in the deal]. I do find that
helpful."
