NEW YORK, Jan 15 (IFR) - US banks are expected to follow earnings announcements with new bond deals, and are likely to find solid interest from investors convinced they are safe investments in volatile times.

Domestic banks issued some US$130bn of senior debt in 2015, and that is expected to increase 5%-10% this year to boost Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) buffers on top of routine funding.

Citigroup is the only one to have come to market so far, selling a 10-year bond last week, but JP Morgan and Wells Fargo, which both reported earnings this week, are expected to follow soon.

Bond buyers are impressed by the resilience financial sector spreads have shown during recent bouts of volatility, arguing that new regulations have made banks a much safer investment.

"If we have a recession the banks are going to handle it really well," said Michael Collins, senior investment officer at Prudential Fixed Income. "They will trade more like utilities."

The average spread on senior bank debt is 139bp, compared to 203bp in industrials, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data.

Since mid-2011, bank spreads have tightened by 113bp, almost twice as much as industrials.

While increased supply this year could constrain absolute return for bondholders, banks still provide compelling relative value compared to the industrials sector, said investors.

"The risk profile of the banking sector will be something of a safe haven from the financial engineering and M&A risk prevailing in other sectors," said Neil Sutherland, a portfolio manager at Schroders.

Investors also seem unperturbed by S&P's decision to downgrade the holding company ratings of the eight largest US banks because the government is less likely to bail them out.

WATCHFUL EYE

Regulations such as Basel III, the Volcker Rule and the Dodd-Frank Act force banks to hold more capital, reduce risky activities like proprietary trading and improve transparency.

That has increased compliance costs and led to job cuts on Wall Street, but it has also helped tighten spreads on bank debt.

The build-up of capital buffers to protect against losses benefits investors higher up the capital structure, some of whom argue that senior debt is still undervalued.

"The banks are still cheap," said Collins. "The chance of losing money on a 10-year senior bond is minuscule."

As investors have become more comfortable with banks, they have also increased their purchases of riskier subordinated debt, which offers better returns than senior paper.

TLAC UNCERTAINTY

While banks are expected to find plenty of buyers for new debt, supply could be affected by uncertainty around whether or not senior debt counts towards their TLAC buffers.

Banks are awaiting clarification from the Federal Reserve on that point, but word is unlikely to come until the final TLAC rule is released later this year.

In the meantime, issuers may be tempted to keep deal sizes modest, just in case the bonds are not allowed to be counted towards the measure, bankers told IFR.

"What banks may do in the first half is try to match maturities so they don't fall behind the target of where they need to be," said Pri de Silva, an analyst at CreditSights.

"Then once they have more clarity, they can actively make up the shortfall."

A version of this story will appear in the January 16 issue of IFR Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Marc Carnegie)