NEW YORK, Jan 21 (IFR) - The US high-grade market was eerily
quiet this week as market volatility ate into any enthusiasm
generated by AB InBev's record-setting US$46bn jumbo deal in the
previous week.
The expected rush of supply from US bank heavyweights such
as JP Morgan and Bank of America simply did not happen, and just
two high-grade issuers - one a Yankee bank - came to market.
Borrowers stayed on the sidelines instead, spooked by a
blowout in credit spreads, a freefall in stock indices and a
collapse in oil prices to under US$30 a barrel.
They were also turned off by the poor performance of new
issues, particularly AB InBev's seven-trancher, which had been
expected to set a positive tone for this week's proceedings.
But four of the seven pieces in the trade - the
second-largest bond ever - are languishing up to 15bp wider than
reoffer.
The only senior deal sold by a US bank this year, a US$2bn
10-year for Citigroup more than two weeks ago, has fared even
worse, being spotted on Thursday 30bp wide of reoffer.
"The biggest damage the market has sustained ... is the AB
InBev deal," said a syndicate head of a bank that did not act as
a bookrunner on the trade.
He argued that the deal, which paid new issue concessions
between negative 5bp and plus 20bp, was priced too expensively
and that, because it has not been rallying in secondary,
conditions have become tougher for other issuers.
That means borrowers are steering clear for now, not wanting
to pay too much of a new issue premium for fear it could set an
unwelcome and expensive precedent.
This week's two trades - a US$1.25bn issue from Lloyds and a
US$1bn deal from Transcontinental Pipelines - both saw solid
demand, but both paid high new issue concessions.
Lloyds Bank (A1/A/A+) paid 7bp-17bp in concession for its
two-part deal on Tuesday while Transcontinental (Baa2/BBB-/BBB),
coughed up an eye-watering premium of 192bp - something not seen
in the US high-grade bond market in years.
Lloyds was bid around reoffer on Thursday while Transco's
10-year notes were bid at US$101.74 versus their US$99.825
pricing.
ONLY TEMPORARY
Despite this week's hiccup, many bankers see the pause in
supply as a temporary event, with business as usual expected to
resume soon.
The feeling is that a few days of stability will bring back
the issuance rush, as the major concern seems to be more than
liquidity.
"When you have periods of volatility like this, if they are
right at the start of the year, human psychology will start
talking about the death knell for the whole year," one head of
syndicate told IFR.
"People need to be adults ... This is a temporary bout of
market decline."
Expectations are that top US banks, which have just emerged
from earnings blackouts, have maturities in the first-quarter as
well as extra issuance needed to meet Total Loss Absorbing
Capacity (TLAC) requirements, would lead the charge.
That should help reinvigorate the primary market for
domestic bank debt sold to institutional investors, which has
seen just the lone US$2bn Citigroup deal so far this year - 84%
down on the same period a year ago, according to IFR data.
Fears of an oversupply of bank paper and the impact of
energy exposures on their balance sheets has pushed spreads on
10-year senior bank debt 42bp wider year-to-date, twice as much
as comparable corporate debt, Barclays analysts said.
However, they argued that energy exposure fears were
overdone and that TLAC supply may be lower than expected, partly
because of uncertainty around what debt qualifies as TLAC.
