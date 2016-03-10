(Refiles to amend coding)
By Joy Wiltermuth
NEW YORK, March 10 (IFR) - The US$600bn US commercial
mortgage bond market is on edge after new data showed that a
six-year bull run in property prices looks to be nearing an end.
Moody's this week reported a 0.3% drop in its monthly
property price index for January, calling it the first
definitive pause in price growth since 2010.
"This is a significant milestone that signals that a shift
in sentiment among commercial property investors is under way,"
the company said.
As CMBS financing has all but dried up in months of
volatility, the drop in property prices is prompting investors
to move more quickly to shed riskier positions.
"Fundamentals have been steady until now, but cracks are
starting to form," said Christopher Sullivan, a portfolio
manager at United Nations Federal Credit Union in New York.
"It just adds up on all sides to nothing positive," he told
IFR.
Strategists who argued months ago that the market would
survive volatility and manage its looming wall of maturities are
now recalculating their loss estimates for the sector.
"The market is really pretty dysfunctional right now," said
Lisa Pendergast, a CMBS analyst at Jefferies.
"There is no question that some loans maturing this year are
seriously at risk, given the pullback in CMBS lending."
CRUNCH TIME?
The big fear is that another credit crunch could set off a
renewed wave of defaults as borrowers fail to qualify for
refinancing - or simply abandon properties altogether.
That already has happened on as many as a dozen properties
in the past few months, one loan servicer told IFR.
"Either the refi fell apart because of the (volatile) debt
markets or a sale fell through due to the inability of a
borrower to finance at the agreed upon price," he said.
Problems at the property level often take time to seep
through to the bond market, where billions of dollars in loans
are spun into securities.
But losses are expected to intensify as a US$200bn wave of
CMBS loans comes due between now and 2018.
The loans will likely need a new funding lifeline as
analysts have cut their annual CMBS forecasts to US$60bn-US$80bn
from roughly US$100bn.
Others say privately that the actual figure could drop to as
low as US$40bn.
GETTING OUT
Some of the sector's biggest property owners now say they
would prefer to take their chips off the table rather than
invest in real estate.
"(In) each of our last three quarterly calls, I stated that
the easy money has been made for this cycle," Vornado Realty
Trust CEO Steven Roth told an earnings call in February.
"Asset prices are high, well past the 2007 peak. It's a
better time to sell than to invest."
Controversially, he declined to calm fears about a potential
"strategic" default on the company's highly indebted office
properties near Washington DC.
While Vornado has cut some US$9bn in weaker real estate from
its portfolio, it still owes US$700m in underwater CMBS debt on
a Virginia office park that now has negligible income.
Analysts on the call pressed Roth about whether Vornado
planned to "just walk away" from the property.
Roth declined to comment beyond saying that Vornado had "no
recourse whatsoever on the loan".
The exchange highlighted the risk when non-recourse lending
meets a real estate downturn, as debt on properties is often
tied to borrowers with little or none of their own money at
stake.
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan
and Marc Carnegie)