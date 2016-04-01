* Push back on loan quality sparks changes
* Regulations put market back to basics
NEW YORK, April 1 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan
stripped out non-bank collateral on their latest commercial
mortgage bond before it was sold to investors, winning favor
with the simpler structure in a market scarred by volatility and
regulatory pressures.
The two banks dropped collateral from at least one non-bank
lender by the time the US$818m deal was offered to investors
earlier this week, two sources with direct knowledge of the
trade told IFR.
It was rebranded as a bank-only deal comprised exclusively
of loans originated by the two banks, after the final line up of
loans were signed off and headed for securitization, sources
said.
"It was not bank-only from the get-go," said one of the
sources.
The move marked a U-turn for an industry that until recently
relied heavily on a swell of smaller, non-bank lenders to pad
out their bond deals.
Behind the scenes battles have been brewing in the US$600bn
CMBS market for months as high volatility and new reforms have
put pressure on existing lending alliances between banks and
non-banks.
Deutsche Bank's prior deal in February, for example,
included 19% loans from a single non-bank lender.
But this time around, pressure from B-piece buyers forced
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to exclude any loans not lent by
them, one of the sources said.
B-piece buyers purchase a deal's bottom speculative grade
securities in a bidding round that occurs before a pool of loans
are finalized and securitized.
"I would say things began to change in the fall of last
year," said Warren Friend, an executive managing director at
Situs, a commercial real estate loan servicer that analyzes loan
pools before they are securitized.
That was when a new reform rule called Regulation AB II took
hold, which has since touched off a storm for non-bank lenders
whose loans have faced heightened scrutiny by CMBS issuers.
The rule, notably, for the first time put bond issuers on
the hook if any information about a deal ends up being untrue.
"It made people start to think about where loans were being
originated," Friend said of the reforms.
In recent months, B-piece buyers have been dramatically
shaping pools by liberally kicking out loans they deem too
risky.
"In a few deals our loan rejection rate was more than 30%,"
a B-piece buyer told IFR.
SIMPLICITY WINS
The simple structure chalked up a win for the banks involved
as they were able to lower the pricing benchmark for CMBS after
a painful period of relentless spread widening.
The biggest class of Triple A rated securities cleared at
Swaps plus 129bp, or 44bp tighter than the Deutsche's deal last
month with non-bank loans, which pushed out pricing to new
multi-year wides, according to IFR data.
The new CMBS priced tighter from whispers across its
tranches, making it the tightest print this year.
Some said the absence of non-bank loans drove demand for the
deal. The deal pooled 33 loans of which Deutsche Bank
contributed 81.4% and JP Morgan originated 18.6%, according to a
Moody's Investors Service report.
Its positive outcome was a rare bright spot in a market
struggling to find its feet.
"We think about eight more conduit deals may come to market
through May," Credit Suisse research analysts Roger Lehman wrote
on Thursday.
"From then, however, we may not see any conduit
transactions, through the end of the second quarter."
Volumes for newly completed deals are being forecast at just
US$40bn-60bn this year, a major drop from the US$100bn annual
output seen in the past few years.
START OF A SHIFT
The significance of two major investment banks standing by
the sector through tough times was not lost on investors.
"Big banks are making a statement that they are standing by
deals and coming to market despite volatility," said one
portfolio manager.
"That certainly doesn't hurt."
The trade is expected to be the first in a new series of
CMBS that JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank plan to jointly sell of
entirely their own collateral.
Their next "from scratch" deal from this pair of investment
banks is likely some four weeks away before it comes to market,
one of the sources said.
Even while the sector is back to basics with this new
bank-only deal, it may not cure the ailing market, the B-piece
buyer said.
"Believe me, banks make crappy loans too."
