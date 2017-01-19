NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - A struggling Hudson Valley Mall
about 100 miles from New York City suffered a roughly 86% loss
on its debt this week and inflicted the biggest hit yet on a
commercial mortgage bond created since the financial crisis.
This week, three classes of the CMBS 2.0 bond from Cantor
Commercial Real Estate were fully written down, and a US$7.2m
hit was taken on the E class, which was originally Triple
B-minus rated, according to a Wells Fargo report.
Just one other US CMBS deal created since the crash has had
losses reach into notes originally rated Triple B minus,
according to bond analytics firm Trepp LLC.
CMBS came with a 2.0 tag after the financial crisis to
signal their rebirth as more pristine products compared to those
sold before the 2008-2009 mortgage melt-down.
Losses suffered in the Hudson Valley deal are thus
surprising though many in the market expect more such results.
"This welcomes in the first substantial loss in CMBS 2.0 and
we anticipate more losses in 2.0 loans as they reach their five
to seven year anniversaries," said Edward Shugrue, CEO at
Talmage, a New York based CMBS investor and special servicer.
The Hudson Valley loan was bundled with other mortgages into
a US$634.5m commercial mortgage bond securitization called CFCRE
2011-C1.
The near 90% loss comes six years after Cantor lent US$52.5m
on the mall, which was then valued at US$86.9m.
But in January, Georgia-based Hull Property Group purchased
the mall for just US$8.1m, the company told IFR.
That sale price was far lower than what loan servicer LNR
Partners had telegraphed as likely before the loan was
liquidated.
LNR had reduced the mall's value by just US$12.2m in its
servicing reports, according to Trepp.
An LNR affiliate was also the original buyer of the bond
deal's B-piece securities, according to deal documents viewed by
IFR.
The B-piece securities were fully written down this week.
It is unclear how much of those notes LNR still owned when
the losses rolled in. A spokesperson for the company declined to
comment.
MORE PAIN
The fate of the Hudson Valley loan could be a harbinger of
more pain for bonds backed by retail properties, said analysts.
Of the US$203.3bn total of CMBS issued post-crisis, some
US$56.4bn is backed by anchored retail properties, according to
Trepp.
JC Penny shuttered its store at the Hudson Valley Mall about
two years ago and Macy's followed suit in 2016.
That left the property with large dark swaths of retail and
33% vacant overall as of December, according to a Kroll Bond
Rating Agency report.
"When these malls fail, they go down hard," Kroll analyst
Steve Kuritz told IFR.
Kroll, which did not rate the deal but conducts ongoing
surveillance of bonds in the sector, last April flagged the
property for a possible 82% loss.
Their analysis noted not only the store closures, but also
low, recent distressed sale prices of nearby malls.
The three rating agencies on the trade have already
downgraded portions of the deal, with its Triple B minus class
rated below junk.
"CMBS is underwritten on a spot basis, not the future,"
Shugrue said. "This is the job of bondbuyers. As always, caveat
emptor."
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)