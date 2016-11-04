NEW YORK, Nov 4 (IFR) - Bankers are selling billions of
dollars of commercial property bonds before risk-retention rules
take effect next month and bring the curtain down on a
freewheeling era of securitization.
As of December 24, banks will have to keep at least a 5%
piece of each deal or find a third party to do so instead, in
what is expected to be a seismic shift for the CMBS market.
"The whole game is going to change," Barry Sternlicht, CEO
of Starwood Property Trust, said on the company's earnings call
this week.
"Nobody knows exactly how this is going to work."
According to an estimate from Credit Suisse, some US$21bn of
new deals were expected to flood the market from October 1 until
the deadline and take advantage of the last pre-reforms window.
Roughly half of that amount has already been priced.
And investor demand appears to be running strong, including
for some test-case retention deals that may - or may not - pass
muster with regulators down the road.
Order books for Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch's new "BANK 2" deal overflowed after the
transaction was announced on Tuesday, investors told IFR.
Every tranche was oversubscribed within 24 hours, one said.
The buyside was plunging into the deal even without knowing
whether regulators will accept the capital-friendly treatment
proposed by the banks on their retained notes.
Pricing on the trade was also tightened despite a relatively
heavy US$6bn of new supply this week, according to IFR data. The
bond was expected to price on Friday.
"The deals are pretty fast-paced," said Colin McBurnette, a
portfolio manager at Angel Oak Capital Advisors.
"If you are an issuer and you can clear risk now, it seems
like a pretty benign time to do so."
As another investor told IFR: "Everything is finding a
home."
LESS AND LESS
But while the CMBS primary market has mostly been holding
steady, issuance has been down this year - largely because of
worries about how new rules will change the market.
"We've already seen the banks get very cautious on lending
on construction loans," said Starwood's Sternlicht.
And bankers say the lower volumes are expected to continue
into 2017.
Analysts at BAML expect net CMBS supply to run negative this
year by about US$60bn as older bonds repay faster than new ones
are being created.
Others say that credit is already fading for borrowers
looking to finance properties outside of the nation's major
urban centers.
"I already know of a couple of deals not getting done
because of risk retention - or getting done 10% lower," said
Scott Crowe, chief investment strategist at CenterSquare, a real
estate investment arm of Bank of New York Mellon.
"It's one of the reasons why tertiary markets and tertiary
assets have failed to get a bid."
