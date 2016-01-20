NEW YORK, Jan 20 (IFR) - As much as US$74bn of energy bonds
could drop from high-grade into junk in the coming months,
CreditSights said on Wednesday in the latest red alert over the
troubled sector.
The warning came as more than 1,000 market players joined a
conference call on a day that saw crude prices keep dropping,
falling to their lowest level in almost 13 years.
Junk bond energy spreads have widened around 600bp in the
past two months to T+1691bp, and last week saw the second
biggest negative returns on record at 8.68%, according to data
from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
With some US$196bn of high-yield energy debt currently
trading below par, the prospect of another US$74bn of bonds in
the struggling asset class is a deeply worrying prospect.
"The high-yield sector as a whole has been grappling with
severe challenges already in the energy space," said Jon
Duensing, chief investment officer at Amundi Smith Breeden.
"You're adding more fuel to the fire if you're adding a
whole new contingent of available supply to an already
challenged sector."
CreditSights analyst Brian Gibbons put the spotlight on 20
companies in the sector that could fall into junk in the months
ahead.
Among them were Southwestern Energy, rated BBB- with
US$3.8bn of bonds outstanding; Continental Resources, rated BBB-
with US$5.6bn of bonds; Murphy Oil, rated BBB- with US$2.25bn of
bonds; and Ensco, rated BBB with US$5.5bn of bonds.
OTHER WARNINGS
Moody's Investors Service also warned that this year will
see more fallen angels - companies that lose their
investment-grade status and fall into junk territory.
Half of the 45 victims in 2015 were from the energy,
chemicals and metals and mining sectors, Moody's said in a
report on Wednesday.
A further 21 companies with Baa3 ratings with either a
negative outlook, or on review for downgrade, became potential
candidates to fall to junk in the fourth quarter, the rating
agency said.
"We saw a significant surge in new potential fallen angels
in the fourth quarter of 2015, following our placement of
Brazil's Baa3 sovereign rating, as well as the ratings of 29 US
E&P companies, on review for downgrade," said Moody's analyst
Mark Stodden.
"As of the end of 2015, the ratio of potential fallen angels
to potential rising stars was the largest since June 2009."
TRIPLE B TRAUMA
Companies rated in the Triple B band - the lowest rung in
investment grade - have come under immense pressure over the
last few months, partly as the threat of a downgrade looms.
At 469bp over Treasuries, Triple B rated oil and gas bonds
have widened dramatically over the past few months.
Bonds from more than 31 issuers, with a combined US$147bn of
debt outstanding, are trading at more than 400bp over
Treasuries, said Gibbons.
At those levels, the sector is trading more akin to average
Double B rated credits.
"It's staggering how much Triple Bs have widened," said
Gibbons of CreditSights. "There's been more blood than we
thought."
He forecasts high-yield energy defaults of 15% in both 2016
and 2017 but said he is not expecting big cuts in revolvers -
the sole source of liquidity left for many sector companies.
"Over the last couple of weeks we have met with a number of
lenders ... We're hearing they will keep lifelines open and that
they will be surgical in their cuts," Gibbons said.
"Banks recognize they are the last line of liquidity for the
sector, with capital markets closed and M&A down. They (also)
need to protect their collateral."
