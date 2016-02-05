NEW YORK, Feb 5 (IFR) - Leveraged finance bankers are
chipping away at an up-to-US$30bn pipeline of high-yield bond
sales at the fastest pace so far this year, but lower-rated
credits remain a tough sell.
Helped by a dearth of new issues in January, well-known
issuers such as Charter Communications and Acadia Healthcare had
no trouble raising funds in the junk bond market this week to
help finance their pending acquisitions.
The cable provider took many by surprise on Thursday as it
emerged with an opportunistic deal - a US$1.7bn eight-year
non-call three issue that was priced nearly flat to its curve
and was upsized by US$200m.
Following a sluggish start to the year, Charter's trade
helped the US high-yield market to log its busiest day in two
months in terms of total issuance volume and number of deals,
according to IFR data.
Much of the activity in the primary market this year has
been driven by acquisition and spin-off related financings that
banks agreed to underwrite at the end of last year.
"Banks are trying to clear out their backlog and see where
it would clear the market," said Thomas O'Reilly, head of
non-investment grade fixed income at asset manager Neuberger
Berman.
Issuers have often been willing to compensate investors with
generous yields in order to get their deals over the line in
spite of heightened volatility across risk assets, helping their
deals trade up by several points in the secondary market.
"Issuers need to be willing to leave a bit of extra meat on
the bone," said one leveraged finance banker. "I think the
market is more willing to look at a (new) deal because primary
has rewarded investors recently."
Yet as the average yield on US corporate bonds rated Triple
C or below blew out to a 6.5-year high of over 20% this week,
investors were still very cautious on highly leveraged credits
at the bottom end of the rating spectrum.
New deals for Endurance and Manitowoc, for example, appeared
to be struggling to gain much traction, while SolarWinds
bypassed the public bond market altogether and opted to sell a
US$460m eight-year floating-rate note issue to Goldman Sachs's
own mezzanine fund.
"Triple C bonds have been out of favour for quite some
time," said Pepper Whitbeck, head of US high-yield at AXA
Investment Managers. "It has been very difficult for these names
to come to market."
"Anything that makes you look different or more difficult to
analyse is going to make you easier to pass on."
CHALLENGING
Healthcare company Vizient - the first name with two Triple
C ratings to emerge in the US high-yield bond market in over two
months - managed to get its new eight-year non-call three done
but had to offer a yield of 10.375% and strengthen covenants.
Endurance, which provides cloud-based internet services for
small business, was seen as one of the most challenging names
currently in the market.
Investors said a highly competitive sector and concerns
about a subpoena the company received from the Securities and
Exchange Commission in December were among the factors weighing
against the credit.
Bowing to shareholder activism, Manitowoc is eyeing a
two-part bond sale as part of a plan to spin off its food
service unit from its more cyclical crane unit.
Several investors said they were considering participating
in the food service tranche, for which the company has released
price talk of 9.50%-9.75%, inside whispers of 10% area.
However, talk was yet to emerge on a second bond offering to
be issued by the company's crane unit, after the deal was
whispered earlier in the week in the "low double digits."
"I am not expecting to see a deluge of Triple C any time
soon even if these deals get done," said a second leveraged
finance banker.
Bankers, however, are due to unleash more deals from the
backlog in coming days.
One of them is a US$4bn-equivalent bond and loan package
backing the US$6.5bn buyout of software maker Solera Holdings by
Vista Equity Partners that has been anticipated for some time.
A bank meeting will take place in New York on February 9 for
the US$1.9bn-equivalent Term Loan B component of the deal, which
is expected to include a 500m tranche, a source close to the
deal told IFR on Friday.
A roadshow for a US$2.1bn-equivalent bond offering, which is
expected to include a 500m-550m portion, is also scheduled to
run from February 10 to February 12, the source said.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Matthew Davies)