NEW YORK, March 24 (IFR) - The US high-yield bond market has just closed out its busiest week for supply so far this year, as issuers took advantage of cash pouring back into the asset class to refinance old debt - but they paid up to do so.

Well known names like Boyd Gaming, CenturyLink and AMC Networks found success, with several companies upsizing deals on strong demand. A total of US$5.75bn was sold, across eight issuers.

The resurgence in primary follows five straight weeks of inflows into US junk funds - with year-to-date net inflows at US$6.1bn as of last Thursday, according to Lipper - that has triggered a bid for high-quality junk paper.

"There has been so much money coming into the market," said Darren Hughes, co-head of high-yield investments at Invesco.

"It forces you to be active as it's so difficult to pick up paper in secondary."

Year-to-date high-yield volumes are running at about US$30.97bn - down more than 60% on the same period a year ago, according to IFR data.

Those numbers have been boosted in the past two weeks with US$8bn of new bonds hitting the market.

Most of that supply has come from higher-quality Double B and Single B credits. But those issuers are still paying up to access the market.

Boyd Gaming (B3/B-) upsized its 10-year non-call five deal to US$750m and priced 25bp inside talk, at 6.375% - but that still offered a 0.75 point premium over Boyd's existing bonds, Hughes said.

With such compelling levels on offer, some investors have said they now favor high yield over investment grade.

"Spreads are at levels I would call recessionary," said Keith Bachman, head of US high yield at Aberdeen Asset Management.

"It makes sense for high yield to be part of a diversified fixed income portfolio and to grow it at this point in time."

The market now faces sterner tests, such as Western Digital's US$5.6bn split-rated two-part bond financing for its acquisition of flash storage maker SanDisk.

The unsecured US$4.1bn tranche, the largest part of the bond financing, is rated Ba2/BB+/BB+ - the higher end of the high yield spectrum. But the whispers are in the 9% area, more than 3% above the average 5.7% yield on Double B-rated bonds.

"This isn't an easy story in terms of the credit," said Hughes.

END IN SIGHT?

But as funds continue to flow into high-yield debt, some market participants have warned that the rally is running out of steam - and many are wary about volatility in oil prices picking up again.

"I don't really have much faith in the long-term sustainability of the US high-yield rally," Rachel Golder, co-head of high-yield and bank loans at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, told IFR.

"It can persist for a while longer because we've seen a number of positive recent developments - including improving US data and looser financial conditions - but we do think spreads will end the year wider than where they are now."

A recovery in commodity prices that began on February 12 left some investors scrambling to catch up, and the relative lack of new issuance so far this year is juicing the rally, said investors.

But the strong correlation between oil and high-yield bonds is still going strong. As oil dropped 6.5% since late Tuesday, average high-yield spreads gapped out once again.

Many investors see little upside in oil, partly because energy and petroleum companies will begin to turn the spigots back on if prices remain around US$40 a barrel.

"The oil picture is not likely to get a whole lot worse so that does help put a floor under high-yield, but there are reasons to expect a pivot point sometime around May or June," said Golder.

MOMENTUM TRADE

Some market participants are also concerned that sentiment has turned around too dramatically over the past six weeks, even though underlying fundamentals have not really changed.

"Investor sentiment has shifted from looking at the macro and picking out everything that is negative, to the exact opposite," said John McClain, a portfolio manager at Diamond Hill.

Oleg Melenteyev, head of US credit strategy at Deutsche Bank, said the rebound rally lacked substance.

"A lot of things were pushed to the extreme of their valuations [in the sell-off], and now they've snapped back," he said.

"As the dust settles, we need real reasons for that rally to continue."

Not all areas of high-yield are feeling the love. Triple C spreads have lagged the broader rally as investors remain discerning.

Yields on Triple C debt and below topped 20% in February and have tightened since then to yield 18.4% - but Double Bs have tightened from 7.1% to 5.5% over the same period, according to BAML data.

"The tailwinds that drove spreads wider haven't gone away," said Hughes.

"The only thing that has really changed is the Fed's accommodation. Oil is still a volatility contributor." (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith and Natalie Harrison; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)