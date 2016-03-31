By Charles Levinson
| NEW YORK, March 31
NEW YORK, March 31 Wall Street banks appear to
be routinely mispricing corporate bond issues, potentially
costing U.S. companies billions of dollars in excess interest
payments, according to a new study by London-based research firm
Fideres.
Fideres said it analyzed more than 700 bond issuances
between 2010 and 2015, and found that, on average, U.S.
corporate bond prices rose over 0.50 percent in the first few
days after hitting the market. In comparison, bonds issued by
banks rose just over 0.30 percent on average, according to
Fideres.
The gains in corporate bond prices reflect strong investor
demand for the issues, which in turn suggests that the yields
may be overly steep. The higher the yield, the higher the
interest payment for the corporate issuer.
Fideres said mispriced bonds cost the issuers of the 700
corporate bonds it studied an estimated $2 billion in excess
interest payments. The firm estimated that mispriced bonds cost
the whole U.S. corporate bond market as much as $18 billion
during the five-year period.
"When banks advise corporate clients, the bonds are
systemically underpriced," said Alberto Thomas, a former fixed
income derivatives banker at UBS and now a partner at Fideres.
"But when they do their own bonds, they seem to know exactly
where to price them."
To be sure, banks are among the biggest issuers of bonds and
so there are many benchmarks to refer to when setting yields.
Non-financial companies tend to tap the debt market less
frequently, so setting yields are not as straightforward.
The U.S. corporate bond market has ballooned to more than
$1.5 trillion worth of issues last year, from $666 billion in
2002, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association, as companies took advantage of record low interest
rates to raise money.
The fees banks have generated for advising and underwriting
new corporate bonds have swollen to more than $16.4 billion last
year, from $7.6 billion in 2002, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Fideres said banks may be torn between trying to please the
companies issuing the bonds and the investors buying the bonds.
When the price of a corporate bond jumps in value after hitting
the market, the bondholders score quick and easy profits.
Many big bond investors are among the banks' largest and
most valued clients, whereas most companies who issue bonds do
so infrequently though they pay lucrative advisory fees.
Fideres' past research projects have been used in class
action suits against banks. The firm's mining of market data
have helped plaintiffs score over $30 billion in settlements
against banks over the alleged rigging of markets in foreign
exchange, credit default swaps, precious metals, and other key
financial benchmarks.
One of the bonds that Fideres studied was an $800 million
issue from Netflix Inc in February 2015. Netflix's
advisers, JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and
Morgan Stanley, set a near 6 percent yield on the bonds.
When the bonds hit the market, their price jumped around 2.5
percent within three days. Such a big gain indicated that
Netflix could have raised the same capital at a lower interest
rate, Fideres said.
Spokespersons for JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Netflix
declined to comment.
There are no known regulatory or other agency investigations
into the pricing of corporate bonds, though U.S. banks have come
under scrutiny for other debt market practices.
In February 2014, the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission
opened an investigation into how Goldman Sachs and Citigroup
allocated corporate bonds to investors. The ongoing
investigation is focused on whether the banks favored certain
large investors over other smaller ones. Goldman Sachs and
Citigroup declined to comment on the investigation.
(Reporting by Charles Levinson; Editing by Tiffany Wu)