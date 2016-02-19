NEW YORK, Feb 19 (IFR) - The latest round of US energy
downgrades will shove US$21.3bn of debt issued by oil and gas
companies out of the investment-grade indices next month,
according to Barclays.
Moody's downgraded 10 energy companies late on Thursday,
inflicting cuts of as many as four notches to the unsecured
ratings of E&P companies such as Murphy Oil and Southwestern.
Along with those two, Cenovus Energy, Continental Resources,
and Encana are also expected to fall into high-yield, according
to Barclays.
And the wave of fallen angels - companies that lose their
investment-grade status and tumble down into junk status - is
destined to increase.
Barclays said it expects some US$135bn overall to fall into
junk this year and next, with potential for that total to grow
to US$200bn if oil prices remain low.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)