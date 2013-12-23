(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to headline or
By Kim Palmer
CLEVELAND Dec 23 A former deputy treasurer for
the state of Ohio on Monday pleaded guilty to federal charges
that he took kickbacks and helped a friend gain business as a
securities broker for the state, prosecutors said.
Amer Ahmad, 38, who had gone on to become comptroller for
the city of Chicago, resigned that post before being charged in
August with conspiracy, bribery, fraud and money laundering
stemming from his service in Ohio, prosecutors said.
Ahmad pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati to
conspiracy to commit money laundering, bribery and wire fraud,
according to court documents. He faces up to 15 years in prison
and a $500,000 fine, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors accused Ahmad of helping Douglas Hampton, a
friend and securities broker, acquire lucrative business from
the Ohio treasurer's office, where Ahmad worked from 2008 to
2010.
Hampton made $3.2 million in commissions from trades he did
on the state's behalf after Ahmad had him added to the Ohio
treasurer's approved broker list, a federal indictment said.
Prosecutors accused Hampton of giving Ahmad a $400,000
kickback, which was disguised as loans for a landscaping
business owned by Ahmad and Joseph Chiavaroli, the indictment
said.
Ahmad also funneled more than $123,000 to his close friend
Mohammed Alo, a Columbus, Ohio, attorney and lobbyist,
prosecutors said.
Hampton and Chiavaroli pleaded guilty in August. Alo pleaded
guilty on Friday.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel appointed Ahmad city comptroller
shortly after Emanuel became mayor in 2011. The mayor's office
said in August that it would conduct an audit of Ahmad's work.
A representative for the Chicago mayor's office could not be
reached immediately for comment Monday on Ahmad's guilty plea.
A date for Ahmad's sentencing has yet to be set, prosecutors
said.
