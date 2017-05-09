CHICAGO May 9 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is
preparing to pay about $300 million to settle a probe of bribery
by its employees in markets including Mexico, India and China,
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The deal, which would mark a significant concession by the
U.S. government, was being finalized and could change, the
Bloomberg report said. In October 2016, Wal-Mart rebuffed a
proposal by U.S. prosecutors to pay at least $600 million to
settle the same corruption probe.
Wal-Mart spokesman Greg Hitt declined to comment on the
story. Last week , Wal-Mart told Reuters it was considering
getting certified under a new international program that could
help companies defend themselves against isolated cases of
corruption or poor business practices.
The proposed resolution would require a guilty plea by at
least one Wal-Mart subsidiary, but the parent company would not
be charged, the report said.
The U.S. Department of Justice has been conducting a
long-running investigation into potential misconduct by Wal-Mart
in some overseas markets, including China, Brazil, India and
Mexico.
Wal-Mart's ethics and compliance system came into focus
after the New York Times reported in 2012 that Wal-Mart had
engaged in a multi-year bribery campaign to build its Wal-Mart
de Mexico business.
So far Wal-Mart has spent more than $800 million on legal
fees and an internal investigation into the alleged payments and
to revamp its compliance systems around the world.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)