DENVER Jan 17 Bill Cosby thanked hundreds of
fans who turned out for shows in Denver on Saturday as a small
gathering of protesters outside the theater denounced the
comedian, who has been accused of sexual assault by more than a
dozen women in the past three months.
The star of NBC hit 1980s family sitcom "The Cosby Show"
denies the allegations, many of which are decades old and fall
outside the statute of limitations for criminal or civil cases.
His lawyer has called the claims "discredited" and "defamatory."
Cosby has never been charged over any of the allegations. He
settled a 2005 civil suit alleging sexual misconduct.
Outside the Buell Theatre in downtown Denver, about 40
protesters chanted "No more jokes!" and some pointed and shouted
"Shame on you!" and "Rape supporters!" at ticket holders as they
lined up to get in for the first of two shows.
"I came out to be a voice ... These victims aren't coming
forward because they're scared," said Steevy Griffin, a
28-year-old marketing manager for a technology company in
Boulder who waved a homemade placard that read: "We believe the
women."
"We're here to let them know that we support them," she
said, as a passing motorist honked in support.
Several performances on the 77-year-old Cosby's stand-up
tour have been canceled. In a statement issued by his publicists
on Friday, the comic had praised his "courageous" fans who
planned to go to Saturday's shows in Denver.
His performance, for which he wore a gray hoodie with the
words "Hello Friend" on the chest, made no mention of the
allegations, and instead stuck to less controversial topics such
as the dynamics in a long marriage, becoming forgetful in old
age, and kids' birthday parties.
He received a standing ovation at the beginning and end.
"It was an awesome show," said Teresa James, who attended
with her husband. "He's innocent until proven guilty."
The comedian, best-known as lovable dad Dr. Cliff Huxtable
on "The Cosby Show," has had two television projects shelved and
several live gigs canceled since the allegations surfaced.
Celebrity attorney Gloria Allred, who represents some of the
women involved, said in Denver on Saturday that more were coming
forward, but that others remained scared.
"You're talking about someone rich, powerful and famous ...
they didn't think they'd be believed," Allred said.
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Frances Kerry)