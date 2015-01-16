By Lisa Richwine
PASADENA, California Jan 16 NBC canceled plans
for a new television show with Bill Cosby because the number of
women accusing the comedian of sexual assault reached a level
that tainted the project, NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert
Greenblatt said on Friday.
Greenblatt, speaking at a Television Critics Association
meeting, said it was "safe to say" NBC would never pursue a
future show with the comedian, who starred in the network's hit
1980s family sitcom "The Cosby Show."
"Fifteen women came out and accused him," Greenblatt said in
response to questions about the network's decision in November
to drop its development of Cosby's new show.
"While over the years we'd heard some of those accusations
and knew there were a couple settlements, it didn't seem to be
the sort of thing that was critical mass," he said, adding that
it was a "tainted situation."
Cosby's attorney and publicist did not return emails seeking
comment on Greenblatt's remarks.
Over the last three months, more than a dozen women have
come forward alleging that Cosby had sexually assaulted them.
Many of those allegations are decades old and fall outside the
statute of limitations for criminal or civil cases.
Cosby's attorney, Marty Singer, has dismissed the
allegations as "discredited" and "defamatory."
Cosby, best known for his "America's Dad" persona Dr. Cliff
Huxtable on the "Cosby Show," has never been charged over any of
the allegations. He settled a 2005 civil suit alleging sexual
misconduct.
The new show was early in development and the network had
not yet received a draft script, Greenblatt said.
The day before NBC canceled the show in November, streaming
company Netflix Inc pulled Cosby's stand-up comedy
special "Bill Cosby, 77," which had been due to be released on
Nov. 28.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Leslie Adler)