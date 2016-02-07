NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. cotton farmers are expected
to boost acreage by 6.2 percent this year as weak market prices
for competing crops including corn and soybeans lead them to
devote more area to the fiber, an industry group concluded after
a survey.
The National Cotton Council, or NCC, expects plantings in
the world's biggest exporter to rise to 9.1 million acres (3.7
million hectares) in 2016, slightly lower than median
expectations of 9.7 million acres (3.9 million hectares)
according to a Reuters poll.
Last year, farmers planted 8.6 million acres (3.5 million
hectares) of cotton, the NCC said. That was the lowest level
since 1983, according to U.S. government data. With an
abandonment rate of 11 percent, just 8.1 million acres (3.3
million hectares) were harvested last year, the NCC said.
The NCC survey, widely watched as one of the earliest
indicators of the next season's production, is based on a
questionnaire mailed in mid-December to producers across the
17-state cotton belt.
The group said on Saturday that while cotton prices had
changed little over the past year, drops in grain prices, which
compete with the fiber for acreage, would likely encourage
farmers to plant cotton.
Benchmark cotton futures settled at 59.97 cents a
pound on Friday, 5 percent higher than 5-1/2-year lows touched
in January 2015. Prices have traded in a tight range for much of
the past 1-1/2 years amid uncertainty about China's plans to
release its massive cotton stockpile.
Front-month corn prices closed 2015 down nearly 10
percent and benchmark soybean futures closed the year down
nearly 15 percent. Both are still trading well below year-ago
levels.
"Price ratios of cotton to competing crops are a bit more
favorable than in 2015," said Jody Campiche, the group's vice
president of economics and policy analysis.
