By Chris Prentice
NEW ORLEANS, May 13 Discussions about the first
global cotton futures contract have hit a roadblock in setting a
new benchmark that could replace the existing century-old
agreement on ICE Futures U.S., traders said.
Months after formal discussions began, traders are hung up
on a key detail necessary to draft a new global contract:
Whether to allow delivery of cotton against futures contracts in
countries that produce it or those that use it.
Expanding the contract to accept fiber grown outside the
United States for the first time is seen as necessary by its
supporters to avoid the price distortions that have roiled the
market in recent years.
But the origin versus destination debate is a major
stumbling block. The extent of the impasse became apparent last
week at the American Cotton Shippers Association conference in
New Orleans (ACSA), traders familiar with the discussions said.
At least one formal meeting of a global contract committee
within ACSA took place, but ended without clear agreement, they
said.
The concept of a global contract has been around for several
years. But late last year, the International Cotton Association
finally set up a draft committee in reaction to pressure from
traders following the record price volatility that has roiled
farmers, merchants and textile mills over the past four years.
The new contract would be a better reflection of the global
cotton market, traders said. With few other exchange options,
players from around the world have to turn to the New York
exchange to hedge their cotton business. But only U.S. cotton,
which represents less than 15 percent of global output, is
deliverable against the existing contract.
Discussions within the ICA and ACSA, which represent the
world's major cotton merchants including Louis Dreyfus Corp
, Cargill Inc and Ecom, have hit the same
stumbling block over the draft specification.
A destination contract would include cost, insurance and
freight to a country where textile mills are located, such as
Malaysia, whereas the alternative origin contract point would be
based on a producer country, such as Brazil or Australia.
"The devil is in the details," said one trader involved with
formal discussions through the ICA. He noted that the committee
is still trying to come up with a sample draft that could be
presented to traders for further discussion.
In order to gain traction, major trading firms would have to
support the venture and dissent is prevalent.
"Origin doesn't make sense. It's not where the cotton needs
to be," said one trader familiar with the ACSA committee
discussions, pointing to a destination such as Malaysia as a
logical option.
The trade is far from agreed on the point.
"The problem with a destination is that there's no clear
takers (of delivery). What happens if a mill's needs are filled?
Then it's just for dumping," said another trader, who added he
has been in discussions, but was not present at last week's
meeting.
The cotton industry has been hit by massive volatility as
the U.S. market swung between extreme shortages and oversupply.
In 2010, concerns about a shortage after a bad drought wiped out
crops in Texas, the country's largest growing state, contributed
to a surge in prices to all-time highs above $2.20 per lb.
Prices then sank almost as quickly as farmers increased output
to cash in on the bonanza.
Supporters of the contract hope that increasing liquidity in
the ICE contract would reduce the potential for wild gyrations.
On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast
record global stocks for the 2013/14 season - a third
consecutive record - but said the U.S. carryover would be below
the 10-year average.
Even while the global market is awash with fiber, traders
say the December contract, which represents the 2013/14
U.S. harvest, could be volatile if dry weather in Texas damages
crops.
Traders believe exchanges would readily launch a new
contract, but some cautioned that, without the support of large
hedgers, it would not have enough liquidity to be successful.
"The worst thing that could happen would be to have two
contracts that don't work," said another U.S. trader, adding he
would not want a new contract to suck liquidity from the
existing futures market and spur even more market gyrations.
The one thing traders seem to agree on is that a new
contract is far from a done deal.
"It could be another year. Or five," said the first trader.