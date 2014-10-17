NEW YORK Oct 17 President and chief executive officer Wally Darneille will step down in March 2015 from his role at Plains Cotton Cooperative Association (PCCA), one of the largest U.S. cotton merchants, a spokesman said on Friday.

Darneille has announced he will retire in March, a PCCA spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

Darneille, an industry veteran, has been with PCCA for about a decade and has worked for some 40 years in the cotton world. Prior to being named head of the cooperative group in 2004, he spent three decades at merchant Weil Brothers Cotton Inc., according to a PCCA statement from 2004.

The group, which is based in Lubbock, Texas, has not yet selected a replacement.

"The search committee will begin working on that as soon as possible," John Johnson, a spokesman for PCCA, said in a phone interview.

PCCA, which sells cotton from the key growing region of Texas and neighboring states, is one of the largest originators of U.S. cotton to textile mills, the company website said.

Under Darneille's oversight, PCCA sold its downstream operations, denim mills in Texas and Guatemala in a bit to focus on its core business as a merchant and warehouse operator.

He is also Chairman of the National Cotton Council, an industry group that represents growers, merchants, and mills.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Chris Prentice; editing by Gunna Dickson)