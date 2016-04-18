(Adds NCC comment in paragraphs 2, 4 and 5)
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK, April 18 Turkey has slapped
anti-dumping duties on U.S. cotton imports, a U.S. industry
trade association said on Monday, fraying relations between one
of the world's top fiber growers and one of its biggest
customers amid weak global prices and demand.
Imports on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis will
incur dumping duties of 3 percent effective immediately, the NCC
said, the first official confirmation of the move.
The decision to introduce tariffs has been widely expected
since Turkey's Economy Ministry said in February that U.S.
cotton was hurting the country's domestic industry.
The NCC vowed to fight the move through the World Trade
Organization and Turkish courts, and warned it put U.S. cotton
at a competitive disadvantage to other countries and jeopardized
U.S. business with Turkish mills.
Turkey is the second-biggest buyer of U.S. cotton, with
shipments ranging between 1.5 million and 2 million bales per
year.
Still the tariff is lower than expected after Turkey
detailed in a February report anti-dumping margins in a wide
range for firms shipping to Turkey. Those margins ranged from
3.14 percent for Cargill Co to 7.91 percent for LD Commodities
Cotton LLC, a division of Louis Dreyfus Commodities.
The less prohibitive levels offered relief to some. They
were expected to slow shipments to Turkey, without halting them
entirely.
"It's not great for business, but it could have been worse,"
said Jordan Lea, chairman and co-owner of Eastern Trading Co in
Greenville, South Carolina, and a board member for the National
Cotton Council of America.
U.S. cotton prices have been under pressure from huge global
inventories as demand for manmade fibers like polyester has
stolen market share.
China, the world's largest consumer of cotton, announced
plans on Friday to start its annual reserve sales in a bid to
cut down its massive stocks.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice and Josephine Mason; Editing by
