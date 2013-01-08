NEW YORK Jan 8 Even if they can't afford the
real thing, many American women still strive for that designer
look and have no problem buying knockoffs, or cheaper copies,
according to a new survey released on Tuesday.
Three-quarters of women questioned in the poll admitted that
they had knowingly purchased a counterfeit designer fashion
item, and many said they had as many as five fake dresses,
handbags, wallets, jewelry or pairs of shoes.
More than half bought knockoffs because they couldn't afford
the designer label, while 37 percent wanted to impress their
friends or family. But nine percent simply couldn't tell the
difference.
"As demand for designer fashion and accessories has
increased, so has the demand for knock off designer goods," said
Mark Pearson, the chairman of the website CouponCodes4u.com,
which conducted the poll.
"While it may be satisfying for those consumers who can
afford to purchase designer goods outright, many Americans are
turning to knock off pieces to fit in, without the expensive
price tag," he added in a statement.
Handbags and wallets were the most popular items, with about
a third of the 2,105 women questioned in the poll saying they
had purchased them.
Nearly a quarter had bought a fake designer dress, and
roughly 20 percent purchased knockoff jewelry or shoes.
Despite their appeal, Pearson said the quality of the fake
items may not be as good, and added it is also illegal.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Sandra Maler)