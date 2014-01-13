WASHINGTON Jan 13 Economic growth was uneven
across the United States last year, with the National
Association of Counties reporting on Monday that some local
economies erased job and output losses caused by the 2007-2009
recession in 2013 but others continued to struggle.
Altogether, counties' economic output grew 2.3 percent in
2013 from 2012 and jobs increased 1.7 percent. The average of
counties' median home sales prices increased 11.2 percent, the
association found in a report on 3,069 counties.
"The recession and recovery affected county economies of all
sizes, but disparities remain across the country, reflecting
differences in the severity of the recession, length of the
recovery and industrial structure," it said.
"Economic output and the housing market had better recovery
rates across county economies by 2013, but jobs and unemployment
were struggling to return in the majority of county economies,"
it also found.
About half of the counties' economies were no longer in
recession or had recovered output lost during the recession by
2013. The South had the most counties with no declines or in
recovery, 44 percent of the total.
Large counties such as Los Angeles that were hit especially
hard by the housing downturn and recession registered the most
output growth in 2013, according to the association.