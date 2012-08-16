Aug 16 The economies of U.S. counties may soon turn a corner, with a growing proportion of officials expressing optimism about local conditions in a survey released on Thursday.

The National Association of Counties found a majority of elected county officials -- 51 percent -- believe that economic conditions in their respective counties are getting better. That has not been the majority view since 2007, the year before the recession and housing crisis.

Meanwhile, the proportion of those who believe their counties' economies are getting worse is the smallest since 2004 at 24 percent.

The association found "this level of optimism also spans across all regions of the country," and is apparent among members of both major political parties as well as political independents.

"It appears that optimism is tied to some sense that things already look better," the survey found. "It also appears that there is a weak -- but statistically significant -- correlation between economic optimism and one's sense that the country is heading in the right direction."

In its annual gauge of county officials' views, the association found that 5 percent rate their counties' economic conditions as excellent and another 38 percent as good. Still, 57 percent rate conditions as either fair or poor.

"Looking at this question over time, we see that assessments of county economic conditions continue to improve marginally since a nadir in 2010," it said. "Not since 2006 have positive assessments outnumbered negative assessments."

While the officials have a brightening view of their local economies, their perspective on the national economy remains grim: 89 percent rate the U.S. economy as either fair or poor. And they see the economy and joblessness as the most important problems facing the country.

Along the same lines, two-thirds of officials polled said that the country is "on the wrong track; only 26 percent said that things are heading in the right direction."

"The percent(age) of county elected officials holding the opinion that the nation is on the wrong track is the highest it has been since 2008, at which time 71 percent said things were on the wrong track and the recession soon followed," it said.

About 25 percent of those surveyed said raising sufficient revenues was their county's leading problem, followed by a lack of jobs at 19 percent and the economy in general, also at 19 percent.

Local governments are still struggling to be freed from the grips of the 2007-09 recession. Because many of them rely on property taxes for revenues, they are caught by depressed real estate values. At the same time, many have seen their aid from state governments cut since the recession.

In recent years, city and county officials have said their budgets and obligations have reached a "new normal," where they are operating with lower revenues and less spending.

The survey found that counties are grappling with the possibility of charging fees to cover the costs of their services. A little more than half, 52 percent of officials "believe that counties are likely to move more toward a fee-forservices model of financing." At the same time, about 48 percent believe "it is not an appropriate model for local governments."

On the other side, two-thirds of officials "favor contracting with private sector firms in order to provide county services."