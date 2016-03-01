March 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday is
set to hear a legal challenge by abortion providers to a Texas
law requiring physicians performing the procedure to have
"admitting privileges" at local hospitals and clinics to meet a
series of hospital-grade standards.
Following is a timeline of that challenge.
July 2013 - The Republican-led Texas legislature passes and
Republican Governor Rick Perry signs the law known as H.B. 2,
putting new requirements on abortion providers. State officials
say the law is intended to ensure the health and safety of
women.
September 2013 - Before the law is enforced, Planned
Parenthood and other abortion providers challenge the measure,
asserting that certain provisions, including the one related to
doctors' admitting privileges, were aimed at decreasing the
availability of abortion in the state.
October 2013 - A U.S. district judge sides largely with the
challengers, blocking the admitting privileges provision.
March 2014 - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit
reverses the lower court and permits much of the law to take
effect.
April 2014 - Whole Woman's Health and other abortion
providers bring a new complaint against Texas, citing the effect
of the law's implementation and the number of clinics that have
closed. The challengers focus on the admitting-privileges
requirement and clinic standards.
August 2014 - A U.S. district court judge declares the
admitting privileges and clinic requirements an unconstitutional
burden on women's access to abortion.
October 2014 - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit
intervenes to allow implementation of both new regulations, but
the U.S. Supreme Court blocks part of the order so that the
mandate that clinics meet hospital-grade standards for surgeries
does not go into effect.
June 2015 - After considering the full merits of the
challenge, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit
reverses the district judge's decision, finding the judge should
have deferred to the legislature's stated health and safety
goals. The appeals court also says most of the lawsuit should
have been barred because the legal issues it raised already were
addressed in the case filed by Planned Parenthood.
June 2015 - The U.S. Supreme Court by a 5-4 vote puts a
temporary hold on the 5th Circuit's ruling while the justices
consider whether to hear the challengers' appeal. That action
blocks the clinic regulation regarding hospital-grade standards
from taking effect.
September 2015 - The abortion providers challenging the
Texas restrictions ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their
appeal of the 5th Circuit's ruling.
November 2015 - The U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear the
challenge by abortion providers to the Texas restrictions.
March 2016 - Oral arguments are set before the Supreme Court
for March 2 in the case, known as Whole Woman's Health v.
Hellerstedt. A ruling was expected by the end of June.
(Compiled by Joan Biskupic in Washington; Editing by Will
Dunham)