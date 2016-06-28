By Jilian Mincer
| June 27
June 27 The battle over abortion was expected to
shift to measures focusing on the fetus in the wake of the U.S.
Supreme Court's decision striking down a Texas law enacted in
the name of maternal health.
The 5-3 ruling held that Texas clinic regulations put an
undue burden on women seeking abortion, a right established in
the court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
The ruling could affect similar laws in more than a dozen
states and stands as the biggest affirmation of abortion rights
in more than two decades.
Opponents said they would regroup, turning their attention
to defending and expanding laws that ban abortion after 20 weeks
gestation or sooner.
But this path could be difficult as well. The Supreme Court
has not taken up any outright ban on abortion tied to fetal
gestation in decades and has repeatedly rejected pleas by states
to endorse such laws.
"We believe that, even before today, these laws were very
likely to be struck down because they are unconstitutional bans
on abortion," said Emily J. Martin, general counsel for the
National Women's Law Center. "Today's decision only strengthens
that conclusion."
Abortion opponents acknowledged the defeat but vowed to
press on.
"The pro-life movement takes two steps forward and,
occasionally, a step backward," said Carol Tobias, president of
the National Right to Life Committee.
More than a dozen states now have provisions banning
abortions after 20 weeks, "and, and we are going to be pushing
that," Tobias said.
Nebraska enacted the first 20-week ban in 2010. Since then,
similar laws have been adopted in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia,
Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma,
South Carolina, Texas, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, according
to the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit research organization
that supports abortion rights. Mississippi's law bans abortion
after just 18 weeks.
Abortion opponents said they also planned to step up efforts
encouraging states to limit second term abortions through bans
on the use of dilation and extraction method. Nine of 10
abortions in the United States are performed in the first
trimester. But the dilation and extraction method is the most
common procedure used for second trimester abortions.
Kansas and Oklahoma adopted bans on the procedure last year,
but those laws have been blocked by courts. West Virginia,
Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana passed laws this year; none
has yet to draw challenge.
The Supreme Court has turned away state efforts to revive
bans struck down by lower courts. Earlier this year, it rejected
Arkansas' bid to revive a ban on abortions after 12 weeks of
pregnancy.
The Supreme Court turned away North Dakota's effort to
revive a law that banned most abortions once a fetal heartbeat
could be detected, as early as six weeks after conception. And,
in 2014, it declined to hear Arizona's appeal of a lower-court
ruling invalidating a ban on the procedure at 20 weeks.
Before Monday, the last time the court had taken up an
abortion rights case was in the 2007 dispute over a federal ban
on a procedure critics call "partial birth abortion." The
procedure, known medically as "intact dilation and extraction,"
involves a physician removing most of the fetus intact rather
than dismembering it.
By a 5-4 vote, the court upheld the procedure. Writing the
majority opinion, Justice Anthony Kennedy referred to moral
issues and Congress's findings that the procedure would not be
necessary for the health of the mother. In Monday's case,
Kennedy joined the majority decision that the Texas law lacks
the medical benefits to justify the burden it places on women's
access to abortion.
(Reporting by Jilian Mincer; Additional reporting Lawrence
Hurley and Joan Biskupic; Editing by Lisa Girion)