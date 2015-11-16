(Adds background on case and Planned Parenthood controversy,
comments by Thomas, paragraphs 3-12)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Nov 16 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected an anti-abortion group's bid to force the
federal government to reveal more information about a $1 million
grant it made in 2011 to women's health provider Planned
Parenthood in New Hampshire.
The nine justices rejected an appeal filed by New Hampshire
Right to Life, a group that sued the federal government under
freedom of information law to find out about the arrangement.
The Supreme Court's action leaves in place a February
ruling by the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
favor of the government.
The government already has revealed some details about the
grant, but New Hampshire Right to Life sought more, including a
Planned Parenthood internal document that explains how the group
operates its clinics.
Planned Parenthood, which provides abortions as well as
health services for women, has been under fire for months by
Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists over a series
of videos produced by an anti-abortion group that purport to
show that it improperly sells fetal tissue to researchers for
profit.
Planned Parenthood gets about $500 million annually in
federal funds, largely in reimbursements through the Medicaid
health insurance program.
Two of the court's conservative justices, Clarence Thomas
and Antonin Scalia, said they would have heard the case.
Thomas said in a written statement joined by Scalia that the
appeals court decision "perpetuates an unsupported
interpretation" of the federal Freedom of Information Act.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services gave the
family planning grant directly to Planned Parenthood of Northern
New England. Normally, federal funds are dispersed by the state,
but officials in New Hampshire voted not to give any money to
Planned Parenthood. The federal government then decided to
provide the grant directly to Planned Parenthood.
New Hampshire Right to Life contends Planned Parenthood may
have violated federal law by using the money to subsidize
abortions. It is illegal for federal funds to be used for
abortion services.
The high court's decision not to hear the dispute came three
days after the justices announced they would decide their first
major abortion case since 2007. The court on Friday agreed to
hear a challenge by abortion providers to parts of a
restrictive, Republican-backed Texas law they contend are aimed
at shutting abortion clinics.
The case the court rejected on Monday is New Hampshire Right
to Life v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S.
Supreme Court, No. 14-1272.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)