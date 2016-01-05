By Joan Biskupic
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 4 The Obama administration on
Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a Texas
abortion law that has shuttered nearly half the clinics in the
state, saying the Republican-backed regulations would harm
rather than protect women's health.
Intervening in the Supreme Court's first abortion case since
2007, the administration said the new Texas rules for clinics
and physicians who perform abortions are far more restrictive
than other regulations upheld by the justices over the years.
If allowed to take full effect, U.S. Solicitor General
Donald Verrilli wrote, the law would close many more of the
state's clinics and force hundreds of thousands of Texas women
to travel great distances if they seek to terminate pregnancies.
"Those requirements are unnecessary to protect - indeed,
would harm - women's health, and they would result in closure of
three quarters of the abortion clinics in the state," Verrilli
wrote.
The administration's "friend of the court" brief siding with
the clinics challenging the law comes in one of the most
politically charged disputes this presidential election year.
The case does not test the fundamental right to abortion
established by the court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, but could
impact women's access to abortion services nationwide. Depending
on how the justices rule, they could encourage, or dissuade,
other states to impose regulations.
In the past, Republican administrations have sided with
states trying to restrict abortions while Democrats have joined
physicians and clinics opposed to the regulations.
The Obama administration did not fully embrace the clinic
challengers' position, however.
The clinics that sued Texas, represented by the New
York-based Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR), say judges
trying to determine whether a regulation unconstitutionally
burdens a woman's right to abortion should look at legislators'
purpose or motives.
In this case, CRR lawyers said, the state's assertions of
health concerns "are nothing more than a pretext for restricting
access to abortion."
Administration lawyers emphasized a judicial review tied to
the effects of a law. That more nuanced stance might have been
crafted to appeal to pivotal justice Anthony Kennedy, who in
past cases has backed a fundamental right to abortion but has
broken from his abortion-rights colleagues to endorse certain
regulations.
Obama administration lawyers said the law's requirements
that clinics have hospital-grade facilities and clinic doctors
obtain admitting privileges at a local hospital were unnecessary
because abortions provided in Texas are safe and have produced a
low rate of complications.
Briefs from state officials and from their supporters in the
case are due in the coming weeks. Texas officials have argued in
previous filings that U.S. states have an interest in protecting
the health of a woman seeking an abortion and urged courts to
defer to legislative authority.
(Reporting by Joan Biskupic; Editing by Will Dunham)