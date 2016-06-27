By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, June 27
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Supreme Court is
due on Monday to decide its first major abortion case since
2007, a challenge by abortion providers to a Republican-backed
Texas law that imposed strict regulations on their doctors and
facilities.
Hundreds of people, including activists on both sides of the
dispute, gathered outside the Supreme Court building on a sunny
summer day in anticipation of a ruling on an issue that
continues to divide Americans as it does people in many
countries.
Texas has said its law, passed by a Republican-led
legislature and signed by a Republican governor in 2013, was
aimed at protecting women's health. The abortion providers have
said the regulations are medically unnecessary and intended to
shut down clinics. Since the law was passed, the number of
abortion clinics in Texas, the second-most-populous U.S. state
with about 27 million people, has dropped from 41 to 19.
The justices must decide whether the law, one of a number of
statutes enacted in Republican-led states that put restrictions
on abortion, placed an undue burden on women exercising their
constitutional right to end a pregnancy established in the
court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
The normally nine-justice court was left one member short
after the Feb. 13 death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia,
who consistently opposed abortion in past rulings. The court is
evenly divided with four conservative justices and four
liberals, raising the possibility of a 4-4 ruling.
Such a split would leave in place a lower-court decision
upholding the law but would set no nationwide legal precedent on
whether other states could enact similar measures.
Democratic President Barack Obama's administration supports
the challenge brought by the abortion providers.
Monday marks the last day that the court will be issuing
decisions in its current term, which began last October.
The Texas law required abortion doctors to have "admitting
privileges," a type of formal affiliation that can be hard to
obtain, at a hospital within 30 miles (48 km) of the clinic so
they can treat patients needing surgery or other critical care.
The law also required clinic buildings to possess costly,
hospital-grade facilities. These regulations covered numerous
building features such as corridor width, the swinging motion of
doors, floor tiles, parking spaces, elevator size, ventilation,
electrical wiring, plumbing, floor tiling and even the angle
that water flows from drinking fountains.
The "admitting privileges" provision already has gone into
effect while the facilities standards have been put on hold.
The last time the justices decided a major abortion case was
nine years ago when they ruled 5-4 to uphold a federal law
banning a late-term abortion procedure.
Some U.S. states have pursued a variety of restrictions on
abortion, including banning certain types of procedures,
prohibiting it after a certain number of weeks of gestation,
requiring parental permission for girls until a certain age,
imposing waiting periods or mandatory counseling, and others.
Americans remain closely divided over whether abortion
should be legal. In a Reuters/Ipso online poll involving 6,769
U.S. adults conducted from June 3 to June 22, 47 percent of
respondents said abortion generally should be legal and 42
percent said it generally should be illegal.
Views on abortion in the United States have changed very
little over the decades, according to historical polling data.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Adfam
DeRose; Editing by Will Dunham)