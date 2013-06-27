By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Thursday asked an Oklahoma court to clarify a decision striking
down a state law that regulates the abortion-inducing drug
RU-486.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court voided the law in December 2012
on the basis that it violated a 1992 U.S. Supreme Court ruling
that set the standard for how courts should weigh abortion
restrictions.
In a brief order on Thursday, the justices agreed to review
the case. But before doing so, they want the Oklahoma court to
answer two questions on what exactly the state law prohibits and
whether it conflicts with Food and Drug Administration guidance.
The 2011 law prevents doctors from "off-label" use of the
drug mifepristone, also known as the "abortion pill." It is sold
by Danco Laboratories as Mifeprex, which is used with other
medications to induce abortion up to seven weeks into pregnancy.
The drug was approved by the FDA in 2000 subject to the
instructions contained on the label.
The "off-label" use prohibited by the law developed later
and allowed less physician oversight when the drug is used.
Opponents of the law, who support abortion rights, say the
banning of off-label uses effectively prevented all
medication-based abortions.
Once the Oklahoma court answers the question, the high court
is then likely to decide what action to take, including whether
to hear oral arguments. The court is in recess until October.
The case is Cline v. Oklahoma Coalition for Reproductive
Justice.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)