* U.S. justices opt not to hear Oklahoma abortion law case
* Abortion activists pleased with Supreme Court action
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday left intact a state court decision invalidating an
Oklahoma law that effectively banned the so-called abortion pill
RU-486, with the justices deciding to sidestep a potentially
contentious case.
The high court had been waiting for the Oklahoma Supreme
Court to clarify a December 2012 ruling that had voided the law
before deciding on whether to rule on the case. Last week, the
state court issued a new opinion explaining its reasoning in
more detail.
The U.S. high court's latest action means the Oklahoma
Supreme Court ruling is final. The state court said the effect
of the law would have been a ban on all abortions by
medications, and as a result "restricts the long-respected
medical discretion of physicians" who decide that method is
safer for some patients than surgical abortion.
That ruling invalidated a state law it said had the effect
of banning abortion-inducing drugs altogether.
The group Center for Reproductive Rights, which had
challenged the law, said the Supreme Court's action means that
women in Oklahoma will now have access to drug-induced abortions
in addition to non-surgical treatment of ectopic pregnancies in
which an embryo implants outside the uterus.
"The Supreme Court has let stand a strong decision by the
Oklahoma Supreme Court that recognized this law for what it is:
an outright ban on a safe method of ending a pregnancy in its
earliest stages, and an unconstitutional attack on women's
health and rights," the group's president, Nancy Northup, said
in a statement.
By declining on Monday to hear the case, the high court
signaled that while it will not shy away from reviewing abortion
regulations in some instances, it has no appetite to revisit
earlier contentious decisions on the right to abortion in
general terms.
The Oklahoma court said in its first ruling on the law that
the measure violated a 1992 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that set
the standard for how courts should weigh abortion restrictions.
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court said it would review the
case but first asked the state court to clarify what exactly the
state law prohibited and whether it conflicted with U.S. Food
and Drug Administration guidance.
CALLED 'MOST EXTREME'
Jennifer Dalven, a lawyer at the American Civil Liberties
Union, which opposes tough abortion restrictions, noted that no
U.S. Supreme Court has ever upheld a law as strict as the
Oklahoma statute.
"This was the most extreme ban in the nation," she said.
The 2011 Oklahoma law prevented doctors from "off-label" use
of the drug mifepristone, also known as the "abortion pill." It
is sold by Danco Laboratories as Mifeprex, which is used with
other medications to induce abortion up to seven weeks into a
pregnancy.
The drug was approved by the FDA in 2000 subject to the
instructions contained on the label.
The "off-label" use prohibited by the law developed later
and allowed less physician oversight when the drug is used.
Opponents of the law, who support abortion rights, say the
banning of off-label uses effectively prevented all
medication-based abortions.
The last time the Supreme Court took up a related issue was
in 2007 when it ruled 5-4 to uphold a federal law that banned a
late-term abortion procedure.
The RU-486 "abortion pill" differs from the "morning-after
pill" emergency contraception used by some women to prevent
pregnancy after unprotected sex.
Under the Supreme Court's 1992 precedent set in a case
called Planned Parenthood v. Casey, an abortion regulation can
be legal as long as it does not impose an "undue burden" on
women seeking the procedure.
In that case the justices reaffirmed the landmark 1973 Roe
v. Wade decision in which the court first held that women had
the right to seek an abortion.
In a one-line order on Monday, the Supreme Court said the
Oklahoma case was dismissed as "improvidently granted."
Republican Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, who
defended the law, said in a statement that the court had "little
choice" but to dismiss the case because the Oklahoma court's
decision was so broad.
"We are disappointed with the state court's interpretation
of a law that was crafted by the legislature to protect Oklahoma
women from potentially deadly protocols that have never been
approved by the FDA," he added.
The case is Cline v. Oklahoma Coalition for Reproductive
Justice, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-1094.
In a related action on Monday, opponents of a new Texas law
that imposes abortion restrictions asked the high court to
reimpose a federal court stay on a part of the measure that
prevents doctors from performing abortions unless they have
admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.
Last week, a federal district court ruling that imposed a
stay was lifted by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals. Texas is required to file its response with the
Supreme Court by Nov 12.
The Texas law also contains restrictions on drug-induced
abortions but that issue is not before the Supreme Court.
The appeals court let stand the district judge's decision to
block the state from enforcing the FDA's abortion pill protocol
for women who are 50 to 63 days pregnant if a doctor determines
a surgical abortion is unsafe.
The U.S. Supreme Court will soon be considering whether to
hear another abortion-related case, this time concerning a law
enacted in Arizona in 2012 that bans abortions after 20 weeks
except for medical emergencies. An appeals court blocked the
law, prompting the state to ask for Supreme Court review.