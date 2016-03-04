By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, March 4
WASHINGTON, March 4 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Friday temporarily blocked a Louisiana law imposing regulations
on doctors who perform abortions in a move that would allow two
of the state's four clinics to reopen.
In a brief order, the court granted a request by abortion
providers seeking to reinstate a lower-court injunction that
blocked the law, which required doctors to obtain a formal
affiliation with a local hospital.
The order noted that one of the eight justices, conservative
Clarence Thomas, said he would have denied the application.
The order said the court's action was in line with its
decision in June to temporarily block part of a Texas abortion
law that was challenged by abortion providers in a high-profile
case. The eight justices heard oral arguments in that case on
Wednesday.
The Louisiana law mandates that physicians who perform
abortions have "admitting privileges" at a hospital within 30
miles (48 km) of the facility where abortions are performed. The
regulation matches one in the Texas law.
