WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday handed a victory to abortion rights advocates, striking
down a Texas law imposing strict regulations on abortion doctors
and facilities that its critics contended were specifically
designed to shut down clinics.
The 5-3 ruling held that the Republican-backed 2013 law
placed an undue burden on women exercising their constitutional
right to end a pregnancy established in the landmark 1973 Roe v.
Wade decision. The normally nine-justice court was one member
short after the Feb. 13 death of conservative Justice Antonin
Scalia, who consistently opposed abortion in past rulings.
