By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 14 The U.S. Supreme Court's
decision on Friday to hear a challenge to tough abortion
restrictions in Texas raises questions about the legal fate of
similar laws in more than a dozen other states.
The court's ruling, due by June, could spell out the extent
to which states can impose clinic regulations likely to restrict
access to abortion as an outpatient procedure. If the court
upholds the Texas law, similar laws would also fall. But if the
court rules in favor of the state, then more states would be
able to follow suit.
"Broadly speaking, the rule the Supreme Court crafts will
impact all different types of regulation," said Steven Aden, a
lawyer with the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal
group that supports abortion restrictions.
A number of conservative-leaning states have passed laws in
recent years governing abortion providers and clinics.
The case before the Supreme Court focuses on two provisions
of a 2013 Texas law. One requires clinics providing abortions to
have costly hospital-grade facilities and the other requires
abortion clinic physicians to have admitting privileges at a
hospital within 30 miles (50 km).
Ten of the 50 U.S. states have imposed admitting-privilege
requirements similar to those in Texas, while six have enacted
laws requiring hospital-grade facilities that mirror the Texas
law, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights, which
represents abortion providers in the case before the Supreme
Court.
In total, 22 states have specific licensing standards for
abortion clinics, although not all are as strict as Texas',
according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that
supports the right to an abortion, but whose research is cited
by both sides in the debate.
Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive
Rights, said that if the Texas law is upheld, "copy cat laws
around the nation will proliferate, creating disparities in
access to care."
Courts have blocked six of the Texas-like admitting
privileges laws, including measures in Wisconsin and Alabama.
A Mississippi law mandating admitting privileges, which
would have led to the only abortion clinic in the state closing
down, was put on hold by a lower court in 2012. That case is
pending at the high court and will likely be put on hold until
the justices rule in the Texas case.
Courts have been more favorable toward tightened rules for
clinics providing abortions. Four of the six laws similar to
Texas', including measures in Missouri and Virginia, have been
allowed, at least in part, to go into effect.
12 other states including Florida, South Carolina and
Arkansas, have this year considered enacting similar laws but
the bills did not pass, according the Guttmacher Institute.
Out-of-state organizations on both sides of the issue
regularly intervene in advancing or trying to kill legislation
in states around the country.
Americans United for Life, an anti-abortion group, has draft
legislation that it encourages states to adopt. The group talks
to state legislators, testifies in hearings and joins in
defending laws in court. On the other side, groups like Planned
Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union lobby against
new abortion restrictions.
Even when the Supreme Court in 1973 ruled that women had a
constitutional right to have an abortion in the Roe v. Wade
case, it made it clear that states could regulate clinics, said
Denise Burke, American United for Life's vice president of legal
affairs.
If Texas wins in the high court, "it will give additional
encouragement to states to follow Texas' lead," Burke said.
She cited Nebraska and Ohio as states that would be among
those most likely to enact new laws.
The Supreme Court's ruling in the Texas case is unlikely to
directly affect other aspects of the broader abortion wars.
Courts, for example, have consistently struck down stringent
laws that aim to ban abortions at earlier stages of pregnancy.
In January 2014, the Supreme Court rejected an appeal from
Arizona officials seeking to reinstate such a ban.
But the justices will be asked again in coming months to
take up the broader issue, with appeals coming that concern bans
in Arkansas and North Dakota, both of which were struck down by
lower courts.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley. Additional reporting by Jon
Herskovitz in Texas.; Editing by Sue Horton)