By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 5 Three major companies, citing
the under-representation of minorities in science and technology
fields, are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold affirmative
action in university admissions in a closely watched case to be
argued next month.
Technology services company IBM Corp, chemical
manufacturer DuPont and chip maker Intel Corp
signed on to a friend-of-the-court brief filed this week backing
the University of Texas at Austin.
Affirmative action is a policy under which racial minorities
historically subject to discrimination are given certain
preferences in education and employment.
The companies said in the brief there is a "profound
under-representation" of minorities and women in science and
technology professions.
Employers are already suffering from a lack of qualified
candidates, meaning the university admissions process is "a
critical step where consciousness of the under-utilization
problem and the urgent need to correct it must be brought to
bear," the brief said.
Other companies including Cisco Systems Inc,
Marriott International Inc and United Airlines Inc
filed a separate brief backing the university. They stressed
their interest in hiring "highly trained employees of all races,
religions, cultures and economic backgrounds."
The court on Dec. 9 will hear the case brought by Abigail
Fisher, a white applicant denied admission to the entering class
of 2008 at the flagship state university in Texas.
Court papers in support of both sides have piled up in
recent weeks. The Obama administration, private and public
universities and civil rights groups are among those backing
affirmative action.
Fisher's supporters include conservative and libertarian
organizations such as the Cato Institute and the Center for
Individual Rights.
The high court has considered Fisher's case once before. In
2013, it did not directly rule on the program's
constitutionality but ordered a federal appeals court to
scrutinize it more closely. In 2014, the New Orleans-based 5th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the university.
IBM, DuPont and Intel did not file a similar brief when the
high court first heard Fisher's case. DuPont and IBM did join a
brief filed in a 2003 case in which the justices upheld the
University of Michigan Law School's use of affirmative action in
admissions.
That ruling was an example of how friend-of-the-court briefs
can influence the justices. In the majority opinion, Justice
Sandra Day O'Connor cited several briefs supporting affirmative
action, including one filed by retired military officers and
another by companies.
A ruling in the case is due by the end of June.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)