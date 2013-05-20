By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday ruled that the U.S. Federal Communications Commission has
authority to try to speed up the process for installing wireless
communications towers when local governments have been slow to
act.
The case hinged on a federal law requiring state and local
governments to act on tower-siting applications within a
"reasonable period of time."
In a 6-3 vote, the court said that the agency has leeway to
interpret ambiguity in the law about the extent of its
regulatory authority.
The FCC had decided that 90-day and 150-day deadlines
relating to decisions on cellphone towers were fair, and a
federal appeals court upheld its decision.
AT&T Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile
USA Inc. and Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon
Communications Inc. and Vodafone Group Plc
supported that view.
But Los Angeles, San Antonio, Arlington, Texas, and the New
Orleans city council said the federal government had interfered
with their power to enforce local zoning standards. They argued
that the court should have exercised its own judgment rather
than deferred to the FCC.
The case was closely watched by government agencies and
those who are regulated by them because it touched on the
question of how much deference agencies have to interpret the
law.
In the majority opinion, Justice Antonin Scalia said there
were many examples, endorsed by courts, in which federal
agencies have made similar decisions about their decision-making
authority.
"Where Congress has established a clear line, the agency
cannot go beyond it," he said. But, "where Congress has
established an ambiguous line, the agency can go no further than
the ambiguity will fairly allow," he added.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote a dissenting opinion airing
what he described as his "fundamental" disagreement with Scalia.
"A court should not defer to an agency until the court
decides, on its own, that the agency is entitled to deference,"
he said.
The two consolidated cases are City of Arlington v. Federal
Communications Commission and Cable Telecommunications and
Technology v. Federal Communications Commission, U.S. Supreme
Court, Nos. 11-1545 and 11-1547.