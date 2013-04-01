By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, April 1
WASHINGTON, April 1The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to weigh a federal government rule that requires
airlines to advertise the full cost of tickets.
Allegiant Travel Co, Southwest Airlines Co
and Spirit Airlines Inc had all challenged the U.S.
Department of Transportation's regulation, which prohibits
airlines from leaving taxes and government fees out of their
advertised rates.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit upheld the rule in July on a 2-1
vote.
The airlines say the regulation infringes upon their free
speech rights.
It requires that any price shown in an advertisement must be
"the entire price to be paid by the customer," the Department of
Transportation said.
Airlines can give a separate breakdown of taxes and other
costs, but it must be in a smaller size than the total cost and
not "displayed prominently," the agency said.
The airlines' lawyer, Paul Clement, said in court papers
that the Obama administration introduced the rule at a time when
it was calling for "new, higher taxes on airline passengers."
He noted that some airlines had explicitly criticized the
taxes in their advertisements.
In seeking the high court's review, the airlines also said
the federal government was seeking to assert authority in
contravention of the 1978 law that deregulated the industry.
The Obama administration said in court papers that it could
issue the rule under its authority to ban unfair or deceptive
practices.
The rule "constitutes a reasonable exercise of the
department's longstanding authority to prevent consumer
confusion in airfare advertising," Solicitor General Donald
Verrilli wrote.
The case is Spirit Airlines v. Department of Transportation,
U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-656.