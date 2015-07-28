(Rewrites first paragraph, adds detail from ruling)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, July 28 A U.S. appeals court on
Tuesday mostly upheld a major federal environmental regulation
requiring states to limit pollution that contributes to
unhealthy air in neighboring states but faulted the government
for setting too-stringent targets.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit rejected several broad challenges to the regulation. But
in a partial loss for the government, the court said the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency would have to reconsider the
2014 goals it set for various states for sulfur dioxide and
nitrogen oxide emissions.
The court said the rule could remain intact while the
government revises the emissions budgets.
Among the challengers were coal company Peabody Energy Corp
and utility American Electric Power Co Inc.
The "good neighbor" provision of the Clean Air Act gives the
federal government authority to require 28 upwind states, mainly
in the eastern part of the country, to limit emissions from
coal-fired power plants that pass into neighboring downwind
states, causing them to be out of compliance with air pollution
targets.
The appeals court ruled that the EPA would have to revise
sulfur dioxide emissions budgets for four states and nitrogen
oxide budgets for 11 because it had asked them to reduce their
emissions by more than required. The affected states include New
York, Texas and West Virginia.
Writing on behalf of the three-member panel, Judge Brett
Kavanaugh said the government lacked the authority to curb
emissions in the affected states as much as it had claimed.
The EPA has "required states to reduce pollutants beyond the
point necessary," Kavanaugh wrote.
Although the rule remains intact, Kavanaugh said the court
expected the government to "move promptly" and not "drag its
feet" in coming up with new budgets.
Both industry groups and states that challenged the rule and
environmental groups that defended it could claim a partial
victory, with each side getting some of what it wanted.
The case was before the appeals court for a second time. In
an August 2012 decision, the same court had thrown out the rule,
prompting the Obama administration to seek Supreme Court review.
In April 2014, the high court, on a 6-2 vote, upheld the
regulation and sent the case back to the appeals court for
further proceedings.
Writing for the majority, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had
called the EPA rule a cost-effective way to allocate
responsibility for emission reductions among upwind states.
