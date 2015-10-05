WASHINGTON Oct 5 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by Microsoft Corp co-founder Paul Allen to revive several patent claims against AOL Inc, Apple Inc, Google Inc and Yahoo Inc over software pop-up notifications.

The Supreme Court left in place a September 2014 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington. The court mostly upheld a decision by a district court judge who had ruled that the defendants had not infringed upon Interval's patents. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)