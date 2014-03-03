By Carlyn Kolker
| March 3
March 3 The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday
to hear a case that could determine whether companies such as
Amazon.com Inc must pay workers for the time they spend
waiting to clear security checks at the end of their work
shifts.
The case revolves around workers at Amazon warehouses in
Nevada, who had to pass through security checks as part of an
anti-theft procedure.
The workers, former temporary employees at Amazon contractor
Integrity Staffing Solutions, said they spent nearly 30 minutes
some days waiting for the checks. In a 2010 lawsuit, they argued
they must be compensated for that time under the federal Fair
Labor Standards Act (FLSA).
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled last
April that the workers' suit could go forward, prompting several
similar lawsuits against Amazon, the world's largest online
retailer, and its third-party warehouse contractors, in federal
courts around the country.
Integrity, which is represented in the high court by former
U.S. solicitor general Paul Clement, argued that the 9th
Circuit's ruling conflicted with other court decisions that said
workers do not need to be paid for similar post-work duties that
are not a part of their regular work tasks.
"Security screenings are indistinguishable from many other
tasks that have been found non-compensable under the FLSA, such
as waiting to punch in and out on the time clock, walking from
the parking lot to the work place, waiting to pick up a
paycheck, or waiting to pick up protective gear before donning
it for a work shift," Integrity wrote in a brief to the court.
A representative for Integrity could not be reached, and
Clement did not return a message seeking comment.
Mark Thierman, who represents the workers, said the Supreme
Court should adopt the 9th Circuit's view.
"What I can gain is a nationwide policy confirming the 9th
Circuit's rule," Thierman said.
The case is Integrity Staffing Solutions, Inc v. Jesse Busk
and Laurie Castro, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-433.