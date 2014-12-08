By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 8 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday appeared divided as it weighed whether Amtrak, the
government-owned passenger rail company, has too much sway over
setting regulations that private freight carriers must follow.
The nine justices heard oral arguments in a challenge by the
Association of American Railroads to a federal law that gives
Amtrak, a government-owned corporation, a role in setting
standards, including for on-time performance.
Freight carriers, which own the tracks that Amtrak uses,
object to Amtrak's role because they can be penalized if
passengers trains do not meet the standards.
Among the questions raised by the case is whether or not
Amtrak is a government entity and, if it is a solely private
entity, whether freight companies should also have a say in
setting the standards.
One possible outcome based on questions asked by the
justices is that the court could hand the government a narrow
victory and sends the case back to a federal appeals court for
further litigation over whether the freight carriers' due
process rights were violated.
The law gives Amtrak and the U.S. Federal Railroad
Administration the power to work jointly on the regulations.
Freight carriers can then be forced to pay damages if Amtrak
trains fail to meet their performance targets.
The railroad association challenged regulations, finalized
by the government in 2010, that freight carriers said set
unrealistic targets. The association's members include BNSF
Railway Company and CSX Transportation Inc.
Amtrak, which is not involved in the litigation, is also a
member of the association.
