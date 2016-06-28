(Adds background on case, paragraphs 3-9)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 28 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday agreed to hear appeals by Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc
and several U.S. banks seeking to throw out lawsuits
claiming they conspired to inflate the prices of ATM access fees
in violation of antitrust law.
The high court will hear the companies' bid to overturn an
August 2015 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District
of Columbia Circuit that revived three related class action
lawsuits.
The appeals court said a district court erred when it
concluded that consumers had no standing to sue and had not
adequately alleged antitrust violations. It remanded the three
consolidated lawsuits to the district court for further
proceedings.
The decision revived two class action suits brought by
consumers and another one brought by independent ATM operators.
Their lawsuits accused Visa and MasterCard of adopting rules
protecting themselves from competition with a lower-cost ATM
network. The rules blocked ATM operators from charging less when
ATM transactions were processed by networks competing with Visa
and Mastercard, the lawsuits said.
The rules also benefited major banks, which were equity
shareholders of Visa and Mastercard, the lawsuits said.
The lawsuits seek damages for consumers and ATM operators
for violations of antitrust law.
The lawsuits said that the banks controlled Visa and
MasterCard and set higher ATM charges before the credit card
companies went public in 2008 and 2006, respectively.
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments and issue a
ruling in its next term, which starts in October and ends in
June 2017.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)