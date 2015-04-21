REFILE-At least 21 killed in Iranian coal mine explosion -state media
ANKARA, May 3 An explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday killed at least 21 workers and injured 69 others, state media reported.
WASHINGTON, April 21 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that a federal law governing the natural gas market does not shield energy companies from state antitrust claims made over the western U.S. energy crisis between 2000 and 2002.
The ruling, on a 7-2 vote, was a loss for several energy companies, including American Electric Power Company Inc, Dynegy Inc and ONEOK Inc, which were accused of manipulating published price indexes that led to a spike in gas prices. The resulting energy crisis included rolling blackouts in California. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
* OPEC compliance falls to 90 percent in April -survey (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement)