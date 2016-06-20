WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected an appeal by a group of black South Africans
seeking to revive human rights litigation aiming to hold Ford
Motor Co and IBM Corp liable for allegedly
conducting business that helped perpetuate racial apartheid.
The justices left in place a 2015 ruling by the 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that favored the two
companies. That court decided that the plaintiffs failed to show
that there was a close connection between decisions made or
actions taken by Ford and IBM in the United States to killings,
torture and other human rights abuses that took place in South
Africa from the 1970s to early 1990s.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)