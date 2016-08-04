By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 4 Apple Inc deserved the
hundreds of millions of dollars in damages Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd paid for infringing patented designs of the
iPhone because the product's distinctive look drives people to
purchase it, a group of design industry professionals told the
U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday.
Setting up a clash with a number of Silicon Valley companies
that have come out on the side of Samsung, more than 100
designers and educators signed on to a new court brief
supporting Apple.
They include famous fashion names Calvin Klein, Paul Smith
and Alexander Wang, the industrial design director at Parsons
School of Design, the design director for Bentley Motors, and
Tony Chambers, the editor-in-chief of Wallpaper magazine.
Samsung has appealed to the Supreme Court part of the $548
million it paid Apple last December related to a jury verdict
from 2012. Samsung says the $399 million of that amount that was
awarded for copying the designs of the iPhone's rounded-corner
front face, bezel and grid of icons is excessive and contributed
only marginally to a complex product.
Apple sued in 2011, claiming the South Korean electronics
company stole its technology and ripped off the look of the
iPhone.
Last May, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
in Washington upheld the 2012 patent infringement verdict. The
court, however, said the iPhone's appearance could not be
protected through trademarks. Additional damages, based on five
other phone models, could also be awarded depending on the
outcome of appeals.
Samsung asked the Supreme Court to review the case, and in
March, the justices agreed to examine whether the total profits
from a product that infringes a design patent should be awarded
if the patent applies only to a component of the product.
The designers on Thursday said that in the minds of
consumers, the "look of the product comes to represent the
underlying features, functions, and total user experience."
Stealing a design can lead to a lost sale, and Apple
deserves to be compensated for that with the infringer's entire
profits, they said.
Samsung has had a number of trade groups come out on its
side, including The Internet Association as well as Silicon
Valley heavyweights Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc
unit Google, which makes the Android operating system
used in Samsung's phones.
The groups say the Federal Circuit decision is dangerous to
the technology industry because it could empower companies that
make money by suing over design patents.
The case is Samsung Electronics Co Ltd v. Apple Inc, in the
Supreme Court of the United States, No. 15-777.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by David Gregorio)