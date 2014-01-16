(In Jan. 10 story, corrects last name of board member in
paragraph 14 to Terence Flynn instead of Terence Block)
* Business ally sends bottling firm's case to high court
* Oral argument on Monday to focus on presidential "recess
appointment" power
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, Jan 10 A powerful business group's
decision to use its legal firepower to back a bottling company
in a dispute with unionized workers turned a routine labor
tussle in Washington state into a high-stakes Supreme Court case
that could limit the ability of U.S. presidents to make
appointments to critical jobs.
The case began as a complaint in December 2010 by the
International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 760 accusing Noel
Canning Corp's owner, Rodger Noel, of reneging on a verbal
agreement concerning a new collective bargaining agreement.
But after the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB)
sided with the workers, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce intervened
on behalf of the company and elevated the importance of the case
by putting the focus on whether President Barack Obama had
exceeded his authority in appointing members of the board.
The high court is set to hear longer than usual 90-minute
oral argument in the case on Monday on the constitutional issue
of a president's capacity to fill senior government posts
without the usual Senate confirmation at a time when the
100-member body is in a recess.
Presidents of both parties have made many such "recess
appointments" to install officials who otherwise would have had
a hard time winning Senate confirmation.
The chamber calls itself the world's largest business
organization, representing more than 3 million U.S. businesses.
It has a reputation as a formidable legal advocate for
business interests. It often participates in challenges to
government regulations on behalf of all its members and
regularly files friend-of-the-court briefs in the U.S. Supreme
Court and, increasingly, in other courts.
In the Supreme Court's 2012-2013 term, the chamber won a
favorable outcome in 14 of the 18 cases in which it filed
friend-of-the-court briefs. The Noel Canning case marks the
first time the chamber has directly represented a member before
the high court's justices.
With the help of the chamber's lawyers, Noel Canning won an
unexpected victory in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District
of Columbia Circuit by convincing the judges that the
appointments Obama made to the board were unconstitutional.
If the high court were to uphold the appeals court ruling,
it would limit future presidents for years to come. The Supreme
Court is expected to decide the case by the end of June.
Obama used his "recess appointment" power to name three
members to the five-member NLRB in January 2012.
The chamber's lawyers, some with executive branch experience
in the administration of Republican George W. Bush, said Obama
abused his authority because the Senate was technically in
session at the time the appointments were made. Obama announced
the appointments during a period in which no Senate business was
being conducted but a single senator was present to conduct a
so-called "pro forma" session once every three days. Whether or
not that constituted a recess is one of the main issues in the
Supreme Court case.
AN EXPANSIVE RULING
In January 2013, the appeals court issued its expansive
ruling agreeing with Noel Canning Corp. The court threw out the
adverse labor board decision on the grounds that three of its
members had been invalidly appointed by Obama.
Hobbling presidential power was not Noel Canning's stated
aim when it contested the 2012 NLRB decision. It merely wanted
the board's decision thrown out, according to court filings. Of
the three board members who presided over the case, two - Sharon
Block and Terence Flynn - were recess appointments.
Initially, Noel Canning's sole lawyer was Gary Lofland, a
labor law expert based in Yakima, Washington, where the bottling
company is based. He represented the company before the NLRB and
filed the initial two-page petition for review in the appeals
court in February 2012. Following standard practice, Lofland did
not outline his legal arguments in the petition.
In an interview, Lofland said he was aware of the recess
appointment issue, which was widely discussed in labor law
circles after Obama had made his appointments the prior month.
"Because of the timing of the case, the recess appointments
came up as one of the issues on my mind," Lofland said.
The chamber's lawyers were also closely following the issue.
The business lobby has been a long-term critic of the NLRB and
was eager to do what it could to prevent the Obama
administration from having a free rein over appointments.
"We were concerned about the effect the recess appointments
would have on the board and on its operations," said Rachel
Brand, who co-heads the chamber's litigation arm. "That
certainty is what we were interested in and what pushed our
involvement in the case."
The Noel Canning case came to the attention of Brand and
Noel Francisco, a lawyer at the Jones Day law firm who is the
chamber's outside counsel in the case, because it was one of the
first cases decided by an NLRB panel that included the newly
appointed members.
'A GREAT DEAL OF CREDIBILITY'
The chamber lawyers approached Lofland and asked if he was
amenable to the chamber intervening, something it and other
trade groups often do in cases with broad implications for
members. Lofland said he urged his client to cooperate.
"I thought that would be helpful to our position," he said.
"I believe the U.S. Chamber of Commerce had a great deal of
credibility in the D.C. area."
If Noel Canning had not agreed to cooperate, the chamber
would likely have participated in another NLRB appeal and made
the recess appointment argument in that case.
"This wasn't some novel concept that Noel Canning
brilliantly thought up on their own," Brand said. "Everyone knew
this was going to be an argument to make."
All of the lawyers involved declined to comment on whether
the chamber is now bankrolling the entire case.
Brand and Francisco served in the White House and Justice
Department under Bush and had experience on the legal issues
surrounding presidential appointments.
In court filings, U.S. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli,
representing the NLRB, urged the high court to throw out the
appeals court ruling in its entirety.
"The court of appeals' decision would dramatically curtail
the scope of the president's authority under the recess
appointments clause," he wrote in one filing.
The Obama administration has also prepared a list of recess
appointments dating back to 1867 to emphasize the historical
nature of the practice.
The NLRB appointments were legitimate because they came "in
the midst of an extended period during which the Senate was
bound to conduct no business," James Coppess, a lawyer for the
Teamsters - a party in the case, said in a court filing.
The Supreme Court has various ways it could decide the case
in Noel Canning's favor, but even a narrow ruling against the
government could be bad news for Obama in the last two years of
his term. Currently the Senate is controlled by the Democrats,
but Republicans could win control in the November elections,
giving them more sway over when to declare recesses.
"That certainly would weaken the president's hand," said
Sheldon Goldman, a political scientist at the University of
Massachusetts Amherst.
At a minimum, a ruling backing Noel Canning would cause more
than a 100 NLRB decisions made by the recess-appointed members
to be thrown out. The Senate confirmed new appointees last year
so the NLRB operations now would not be affected.
Emphasizing the political aspect of the case, the court is
allowing a lawyer for Senator Mitch McConnell, the Senate
Republican leader, to take part in Monday's oral argument.
The chamber's Brand said the group had no hidden agenda to
try to curtail presidential power in general.
"What good would that do?," Brand said. "That's the kind of
thing that could hurt you as much as it could help you."
Doug Kendall, head of the Constitutional Accountability
Center, a left-leaning legal group, said the chamber will have
to learn to live with whatever the Supreme Court rules.
"This case will decide the structure of the recess
appointments clause from here on in," Kendall said. "Your
position had better be one you are willing to live with
regardless of who is president."
