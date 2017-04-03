By Andrew Chung
| WASHINGTON, April 3
WASHINGTON, April 3 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday agreed to consider reviving litigation seeking to hold
Arab Bank Plc financially liable for militant attacks
in Israel and the Palestinian territories that accused the
Jordan-based bank of being the "paymaster" to militant groups.
The justices agreed to hear an appeal by roughly 6,000
plaintiffs, who included relatives of non-U.S. citizens killed
in such attacks and survivors of the incidents, of a lower court
ruling throwing out the litigation.
The plaintiffs accused Arab Bank under a U.S. law called the
Alien Tort Statute of deliberately financing terrorism,
including suicide bombings and other attacks. They are hoping to
overturn a 2015 New York federal appeals court ruling that the
bank could not be sued under the statute because it is a
corporation.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)