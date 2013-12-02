By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 2 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday weighed British company BG Group Plc's bid to
reinstate a $185.3 million arbitration award against Argentina
that an appeals court threw out.
Several justices voiced doubts when Argentina argued that BG
should have sued in Argentina's courts first. BG, a natural gas
exploration and distribution company, said in court papers it
did not wish to take that route because Argentina had restricted
access to its courts and sought to punish investors that filed
lawsuits.
The case concerns whether BG should recover the money on the
grounds that a decision by the Argentine government in 2002 to
freeze gas prices breached a 1993 treaty between Britain and
Argentina.
The 1993 United Kingdom-Argentina treaty was designed to
encourage investment by foreign companies such as Reading-based
BG.
Argentina imposed the price freeze shortly after it
announced a sovereign debt default of roughly $100 billion in
2001.
BG challenged the freeze, saying it reduced the value of its
roughly 45 percent stake in Argentina's Metrogas SA. BG
sold its stake in Metrogas earlier this year to YPF SA
and Integra Gas Distribution LLC.
The International Chamber of Commerce International Court of
Arbitration, an arbitration panel in Washington, D.C., concluded
in 2007 that because Argentina had by emergency decree
restricted access to its courts, it would create an "absurd and
unreasonable result" to read the treaty literally and require BG
to go through the courts first. A federal district court judge
in Washington upheld the award in a 2011 decision.
But a federal appeals court ruled for Argentina a year
later, saying that BG should have first tried to sue in
Argentina and then wait 18 months for a ruling, as required by
the treaty, before resorting to arbitration.
During Monday's one-hour oral arguments, a majority of
justices expressed skepticism about Argentina's position.
"Your whole argument gives me intellectual whiplash,"
Justice Anthony Kennedy told Argentina's attorney, Jonathan
Blackman.
Justice Samuel Alito questioned the value of BG's filing a
lawsuit in Argentina when it knew that the matter would
eventually go to arbitration anyway.
"What is achieved by that?" he asked Blackman.
Blackman responded that all BG had to do was file a lawsuit
and wait 18 months. Then it would have met the treaty
requirements and could then enter arbitration.
A ruling is due by the end of June. The Supreme Court could
yet hear another case related to the Argentina default.
Argentina is expected to appeal a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals ruling that requires the country to pay $1.33 billion to
bondholders who refused to participate in two debt
restructurings following the default.
The case argued on Monday is BG Group v. Argentina, U.S.
Supreme Court, No. 12-138.