By Casey Sullivan
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. hedge funds fighting
Argentina for repayment on defaulted debt asked a U.S. appeals
court on Tuesday to lift its hold on a ruling that ordered
Argentina to repay the holders.
Elliott Management Corp's NML Capital Ltd and Aurelius
Capital Management LP asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in New York to remove the stay, which delays
implementation of the ruling while Argentina seeks to appeal to
the U.S. Supreme Court.
"The stay has allowed Argentina to indulge its desire not to
pay what it owes and can afford to pay," the hedge funds'
lawyers said in court papers.
A spokeswoman for Argentine Economy Minister Hernan
Lorenzino said the Argentina government is aware of the motion
and its lawyers are analyzing it.
The case stems from Argentina's $100 billion default on its
debt more than a decade ago. In two restructurings, in 2005 and
2010, creditors holding about 93 percent of the debt received 25
cents to 29 cents on the dollar.
So-called dissident bondholders led by the hedge funds NML
Capital, which is a unit of Paul Singer's Elliott Management
Corp, and Aurelius Capital Management refused to go along with
the restructurings, arguing in court that they should be paid in
full.
The case was filed in New York under the terms of the bond
documents.
In 2012, U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa found that
Argentina violated a clause in the bond documents requiring the
equal treatment of creditors. In November, Griesa ordered
Argentina to pay $1.33 billion into a court-controlled escrow
account for the dissident bondholders. The 2nd Circuit affirmed
that holding.
Griesa also ordered Argentina not to pay its other
bondholders without making the payment, raising the prospect
that Argentina could go into default.
Tuesday's motion by the bondholders follows a decision by
the U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 7 declining to hear a preliminary
appeal by Argentina, although Argentina can petition the court
again at a later date.
The case is NML Capital Ltd et al v. Republic of Argentina,
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-105.
(Reporting by Casey Sullivan; Additional reporting by Alejandro
Lifschitz in Buenos Aires; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)