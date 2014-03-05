WASHINGTON, March 5 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday ruled for British company BG Group Plc in its
effort to reinstate a $185.3 million arbitration award against
Argentina that a U.S. appeals court threw out.
On a 7-2 vote, the court said the federal appeals court in
Washington, D.C., did not show sufficient deference to
arbitrators in deciding the case. Argentina had said that BG, a
natural gas exploration and distribution company, should have
sued in Argentina's courts first.
BG said it did not want to sue in Argentina courts first
because the government there had restricted access to its courts
and sought to punish investors that filed lawsuits.