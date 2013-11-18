NEW YORK Nov 18 A U.S. appeals court on Monday
declined to reconsider an order requiring Argentina to pay $1.33
billion, ruling in favor of bondholders who refused to
participate in two debt restructurings spinning out of the
country's 2002 default.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York denied a
petition by Argentina for rehearing by all of the judges sitting
on the court.
The court's decision sets the stage for Argentina to go to
the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that has created concerns about
a potential new debt crisis following Argentina's $100 billion
default more than a decade ago.
The decision is a victory for bondholders led by the hedge
funds NML Capital Ltd, which is a unit of Paul Singer's Elliott
Management Corp, and Aurelius Capital Management.